02:32 GMT +303 September 2018
    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, search for victims amid the rubble of a destroyed building following reported air strikes in the rebel-held Qatarji neighbourhood of the northern city of Aleppo, on October 17, 2016

    Putin to Discuss Possible Idlib Provocation During Tehran Summit - Reports

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin may discuss provocations using chemical weapons in Syria at the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in Tehran on Friday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said in an interview.

    "This issue, all aspects of the Syrian settlement and aggravating points will be discussed," Ushakov told the Izvestiya newspaper asked whether the issue of provocations with chemical weapons would be on the summit's agenda.

    White Helmets uniform found during the search of terrorists’ headquarters in Eastern Ghouta.
    Russian Envoy to US: Militants to Create Provocation in Idlib Aided by UK Forces
    Putin will also hold separate meetings with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

    On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin and Erdogan would hold a bilateral meeting in the sidelines of the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria in Tehran.

    Speculation about the possibility of a chemical attack in Syria has grown in recent weeks after Russian officials warned of a plot to launch such an assault in order to provoke western retaliation against the Syrian government.

    READ MORE: Syria’s FM Walid Muallem: UK Helped White Helmets Smuggle Chlorine to Idlib

    On August 25, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that terrorists of the Tahrir al-Sham group (affiliated with the Jabhat Nusra terror organization, banned in Russia) were preparing a provocation in Syria's western Idlib province to accuse Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians.

