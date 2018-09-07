Putin: Most Important Now is To Kick Terrorists Out of Syria's Idlib

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Erdogan and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani have held a trilateral summit, discussing the situation in the Syrian Idlib province as well as the trilateral ties.

According to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the priority now is to remove terrorists from Syria's Idlib. At the same time, the Russian president noted that there was a lot of opportunity for peacemaking with those in Idlib, who was ready for a dialogue.

The Russian president further noted that there is a large number of civilians in the Syrian Idlib and this must be borne in mind when fighting terrorists.

"There is a large number of civilians in the Idlib zone, and we certainly need to bear this in mind [when fighting terrorists]," Putin said at the Russia-Iran-Turkey summit.

Putin says he agrees with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts that the three countries should boost the trilateral coordination on the humanitarian issues in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his turn, said that the trilateral Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria in Tehran is the last opportunity for a peaceful settlement of the situation in the Syrian Idlib.

"Our goal is to peacefully solve the Idlib issue in accordance with the spirit of the agreements in Astana, this is the last opportunity to prove their reputation," Erdogan said at the summit.

Speaking further, the Turkish president noted that the preservation of Idlib's status as a de-escalation zone was vitally important.

The situation in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, the last major insurgency stronghold, has become one of the key topics at the summit. According to the Kremlin, the terrorism hotbed in Idlib destabilizes the situation in Syria and undermines the work toward the political settlement of the conflict.

Moreover, Russian officials have repeatedly warned that terrorists were planning a false-flag chemical weapons attack in Idlib with an aim to provoke Western retaliation against the Syrian government.