Register
15:45 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Kiev residents during memorial events on the anniversary of the first protests on Independence Square in Kiev.

    Ukraine and Poland: Recognizing the Bleak Side of the Post-Maidan Regime

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Kotenko
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Dmitry Babich
    0 1910

    Poland announced finalization of the deal on purchasing eight Patriot surface-to-air missiles – anti-rocket “defensive” weapons, manufactured by an American weapons’ producer, Raytheon Company.

    The deal will cost Polish budget $7.6 billion, and it is seen as a brainchild of the controversial Polish defense minister Antoni Macierewicz. He had been lobbying the project for years, saying quite openly that the Patriot missiles will be directed at Russian territory, minimizing the “threat” purportedly coming from there.

    A Miniater With Useful Madness

    Views of glaciers, icebergs and details of the Greenland ice cap
    © AP Photo/ John McConnico
    Point of No Return: Greenland’s Glaciers Doomed to Melt by 2100
    It should be noted that according to latest opinion polls, more than 50 percent of Poles would like to see a different defense minister, and there are good reasons for that. Macierewicz on many occasions accused the former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk (who is now the head of the European Council) of masterminding the crash of the presidential plane in April 2010, in which the then president of Poland Lech Kaczynski died.

    Macierewicz claimed that Tusk and the future president of Poland, Bronislaw Komorowski, had a secret agreement with Russians, who deliberately made the normal landing of the presidential liner in the Russian city of Smolensk impossible or even exploded the plane in the air (the latter being one of the “versions” pushed by an investigative commission headed by Macierewicz). Both versions were dismissed by the experts of the Russo-Polish team which investigated the crash in 2010, as well as by the European policy bodies, which sided with Tusk in his conflict with the ruling party in Poland.

    Adam Michnik, the editor-in-chief of the pro-EU Gazeta Wyborcza daily, the wealthiest news organization in the country, at a recent meeting with readers called Macierewicz “a mad guy who, however, knows where the jars with jam are located.”

    And, one could add, these are hefty jars: $7.6 billion is a huge sum for Poland, a medium-sized European country of 38 million, ruled in shifts by the hardline nationalist PiS party (now in power) and the pro-EU Civic Platform (PO). Both parties have been dominating the political landscape for more than 10 years. Both parties are in a state of a permanent nasty conflict between each other, but in foreign policy both embrace radically anti-Russian positions.

    Consulates in Danger

    One of the cornerstones of this “bipartisan Russophobia” has been PO’s and PiS’ active support for the 2014 Maidan coup in Ukraine and the anti-Russian regime which that coup spawned in Kiev.

    Police detain a protester during a rally against trade with Ukraine's rebel-held eastern areas in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine February 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Dangerous Precedent: Situation Tense in Kiev Amid Commemorations of Maidan Coup
    However, the extremist nationalists, who came to power in Kiev as a result of the coup of 2014, cannot limit their racism to Russians alone, anti-Polish actions become more and more frequent in Ukraine too. The most scandalous incident happened in the night on March 29, when the Polish consulate in the city of Lutsk (north-west of Ukraine) was fired upon from a bazooka. No one was hurt, but the building was badly damaged.

    The Polish consulates all over Ukraine were subsequently shut down and put their operations on hold until the supposedly “fraternal” Ukrainian state headed by the supposed fan of Poland, president Petro Poroshenko, guarantees the security of Polish diplomats.

    The Ukrainian interior minister Arsen Avakov announced “normalization” of the security situation on Friday morning already, inviting Poles to get back to business as usual, but the Polish side preferred to keep its consulates shut for good.   

    Quite expectedly, both the Polish and Ukrainian politicians directed their anger and suspicions at Russia, saying that Moscow was behind the bazooka incident, even though no evidence of the so called “Russian connection” was produced. Hours after the incident, Russia was blamed for the shooting by the Ukrainian ambassador in Poland Andrei Deshitsa and by just about all the other Ukrainian officials commenting on the incident. Their Polish colleagues did not lag far behind, with PO’s bigwigs showing no lesser anti-Russian zeal than their colleagues in PiS. Jaroslaw Gowin, a former minister in PO’s government and for many years the number two person in PO, also supported the “Russian connection” theory. However, the only argument produced in support of this theory is the perception by both Ukrainian and Polish officials of Russia as a country willing to see a rift between Poland and Ukraine.

    The former Polish prime minister Leszek Miller (formerly the leader of the social-democratic SLD party) was just about the only Polish politician to be ironic about the Russian connection paranoia: “In Lutsk, where the Polish consulate was fired upon, someone also ransacked the offices of a Russian bank. Obviously, that awful Kremlin is operating in doubles and triples,” Miller wrote in his Twitter account.

    The Ugly Truth About Uktranationalists

    Yuri Bondarenko, the head of the Moscow-based Center for Russo-Polish Dialogue and Accord, was equally ironic about the theory of “Russian connection,” accusing the Ukrainian ultra-right activists of shooting at the Polish consulate.

    “I have an impression that Polish officials are unwilling to push the version about the “Russian provocation” any further, because they know the true value of the Ukrainian officials’ statements on this affair and some previous ones,” Bondarenko said in an interview to Sputnik. “When in March the offices of the Russian banks in Ukraine were blockaded for weeks by the Ukrainian ultranationalists from the National Corps group, with nasty inscriptions made on the banks’ walls and entrances blocked by improvised brick walls, Ukrainian officials also said it was all a Russian provocation,” Bondarenko commented.

    Radicals in front of a Sberbank branch in Kiev, putting up posters which read Attention! This is a bank of an aggressor country. It will be closed. Urgently withdraw your money!, during a protest. Graffiti reads Death to Russian banks. March 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Russia's Largest Bank Leaves Ukraine, 'Country With Zero Investment Reliability'
    “Pro-government commentators in Kiev even “spotted” Russian government officials among the participants in this anti-bank pogrom. This is absurd, since the National Corps was originally formed by the veterans of the so called anti-terrorist operation against the rebel-held regions in Donbass, i.e. the people who have been proclaiming since the times before Maidan their desire to kill Putin and other Russian government officials.”  

    As a result of the blockade by ultranationalist activists, Russia’s Sberbank was forced to sell its assets in Ukraine to a consortium of Latvian and Belarusian investors.

    Despite all the talk about the “Russian provocations” and vows to preserve “Ukrainian-Polish unity” against Russia, the truth about the deep conflict between the Ukrainian ultranationalists and Poland becomes impossible to deny – even in Warsaw. Grzegorz Schetyna, one of PO’s leaders and the former Polish foreign minister in Donald Tusk’s government, called the Ukrainian-Polish relations “the worst in the last 20 years,” according to the Polish news site Kresy.pl

    The Far Right Shapes Historical Narratives

    The situation is made worse by the fact that the Ukrainian ultranationalists have shown their ability to dictate their terms to the government and the parliament in Kiev, where they have powerful lobbyists and where the ultranationalist narrative has been dominant in the media since the times of the Polish-supported Maidan in 2014.

    This conflict of two nationalisms periodically spills into the open during the Polish-Ukrainian arguments over the events of the World War II and its immediate aftermath. Poroshenko’s regime and ultranationalist groups in Ukraine lionize the pro-Hitler Ukrainian nationalist groups of the 1940s which slaughtered tens of thousands of Poles in Volyn and Galicia in 1943-1944, in an attempt to make Ukraine “ethnically clean.”

    Ukraine marks UPA anniversary
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Still Do Not See Any Nazi? Ukrainian Ultranationalists Stage Massive March in Kiev
    The leaders of the strongest of those pro-Nazi groups, Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), before the World War II had led anti-Polish guerilla activity on the territory of Western Ukraine, when it was a part of the Polish state in 1918-1939. In Poland, OUN’s leaders of those times are viewed as “terrorists,” while the regime in Kiev views OUN and its leader, Stepan Bandera, as its ideological forefathers. Back in 2015, the Ukrainian parliament (Rada) passed the law penalizing any “denigration” of the memory of OUN and its wartime offshoot, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), minutes after the former Polish president Bronislaw Komorowski addressed Rada with a friendly speech. The avenue in Kiev, which had been named after Moscow (Moskovski) was renamed after Bandera in 2016. In Poland, where Bandera (1909-1959) had been sentenced to death for terrorist activity back in 1939, the news about his lionization in Ukraine caused an uproar.  

    Suspicious Impunity and the Sad Truth

    Polish public opinion was even more angered by acts of vandalism against the monuments to Polish victims of Ukrainian nationalists and German Nazis on the territory of Ukraine. Polish monuments and even graves of these victims were recently vandalized in Lvov (Western Ukraine) and in the village of Guta Peniatska in Lvov region. Before World War II, Lvov had a large Polish population and was seen as an important center of Polish culture, on the par with Warsaw and Krakow.

    After all of these incidents of vandalism, the government in Kiev expressed its regrets and blamed “the third party” (a euphemism for Russia), but no culprits were ever found and no trials held. These facts are not stressed by the Polish authorities or the media, but they are not missed by the Polish readers and television viewers.

    “Has anyone heard of the Ukrainian security service actually arresting one of these so called Russian provocateurs?” a reader nicknamed Poraniony wrote in his reaction to an article on a right-wing Polish news site Wpolityce.pl “This has been going on for two years now. In Ukraine, someone is attacking our consulates, someone is exploding monuments to murdered Poles, someone is destroying our memorial sites and cemeteries. Not only the perpetrators are not punished, they are not even named (with the exception of that universal scapegoat, Vladimir Putin).”

    Independence Square
    © Flickr/ Christiaan Triebert
    Ghost of Third Maidan: Why EU is Losing Faith in Poroshenko's Government
    The unwillingness and inability of Poroshenko’s regime to distance itself from the actions of the ultra-right “activists” is an embarrassment not only to PiS, but to all of the Polish political elite. In the times of Maidan, which brought Poroshenko to power, the Civic Platform (PO) formed the Polish government, and both PO and PiS provided active support to the insurgency, with Polish officials visiting Kiev and making fiery speeches encouraging the protesters. At the time, the Polish authorities dismissed Russia’s concerns about the participation of Ukrainian ultranationalists in the protests, ascribing such concerns to “Russian imperialism” and “Putin’s fear” that a similar protest could sweep him from power in Russia. “Pro-EU Ukrainians cannot be ultranationalists” – such was the mantra of Polish officials, and they never tired of repeating it for years. Unfortunately, the reality is revealing itself to be much bleaker. The EU, and Poland as its member, supported the coming to power of a regime which allows some of the worst manifestations of the twentieth century bigotry: pogroms of foreign banks and businesses, devastations of monuments and cemeteries, armed attacks against embassies and “boycotts” of foreign artists. This the truth which both Poland and the EU as a whole will have to come to terms with – sooner or later. Poland’s drive to buy American weapons and build defenses against the invented Russian “threat” is just one of the ways not to look that truth in the eye. 

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU 'Lacks Courage to State the Obvious: Maidan Radicals Were Never Democratic'
    West Interfered in Ukraine's Internal Affairs During Maidan - Ex-PM
    Kiev Ignores UN Appeals to Investigate Maidan, Odessa Massacres
    Tags:
    politics, Maidan, Vladimir Putin, Petro Poroshenko, Antoni Macierewicz, Russia, Ukraine, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok