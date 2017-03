© AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski Ukraine, Poland Sign Defense Cooperation Agreement

WARSAW (Sputnik) — The Polish Consulate General in the city of Lutsk in northwestern Ukraine was shelled by unidentified attackers, no one was hurt in the incident, but the consulate’s building was damaged, according to the diplomatic mission.

"The ambassador of Ukraine [in Poland] was summoned to the [Polish] Foreign Ministry. Our embassy in Kiev will also send a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry," the statement read.

The Ukrainian authorities should enhance the protection of the consulate and investigate the incident as soon as possible, the consulate added.