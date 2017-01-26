Note to President Trump: Torture and Syrian 'Safe Zones' are Wrong

In the case of his proposal for "safe zones" President Trump is however — according to media reports — asking his military and intelligence chiefs to return with proposals in 80 days to set them up.
President Trump is wrong on both these issues.
"Waterboarding" and "enhanced interrogation techniques" are quite simply forms of torture, and that apart from a small number of marginalised dissidents is now the consensus view amongst jurists.
Torture is an immoral and despicable practice. It is also illegal.
In light of this to debate whether or not it "works" is a fallacy. By way of illustration, dropping a nuclear bomb on ISIS [Daesh] might "work". No one in their senses proposes it.
During their confirmation hearings before the Senate President Trump's nominees for the posts of Defence Secretary and CIA Director — General Mattis and Mike Pompeo — said they would not reintroduce torture. In General Mattis's case, it seems he opposes torture in principle. President Trump should heed his advice.
President Trump says that his administration will no longer continue with this regime change policy. Unlike earlier advocates of "safe zones" he does genuinely seem to want to establish them in order to protect civilians.
This is consistent with President Trump's policy of wanting to stop refugee flows to Europe and the US by keeping Syrian refugees in "safe zones" in Syria rather than have them come to Europe and the US.
If so, then this proposal is doubly misconceived.
Firstly, if the US does commit itself to setting up "safe zones" inside Syria, then as night follows day the US supporters of regime change in Syria — who remain influential in the US despite the change of administration — will try to use them for their original purpose: as US protected base areas for US backed Jihadi fighters seeking to overthrow the Syrian government.
The US would find itself drawn into the Syrian conflict in order to achieve regime change in Syria, which is the opposite of what President Trump says he wants.
Secondly, as regards the question of refugee flows from Syria, President Trump and Western commentators may not have noticed the fact, but this was last year's problem, not the problem now.
Today the Syrian government has consolidated itself, re-establishing its control over the key cities of Damascus and Aleppo, and in Syria's populous coastal hinterland which lies between them.
There is a Russian-Turkish brokered ceasefire in place, which is being generally observed, and the conditions of life for most Syrians are now far more secure and peaceful than they have been in years.
It is to be hoped that President Trump's advisers will explain this to him, as will doubtless the Russian government when he finally begins talking to it.
The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Trump is not that naive or stupid that he does not realize there is no refugee outflow as was 18 months ago or longer.
ivanwa88
The terrorist shelling of cities with mortars etc caused the panic and outflow that has now been 95% eradicated.
Cities are being cleaned up and services reconnected although specific targeting recently of gas and water supplies by terrorists smells awfully suspicious as a CIA stunt in an attempt to give Trump leverage by propaganda.
Trump is also smarting over US exclusion in the mere fact that Russia,Turkey, and Iran are the principal partners in seeking a peaceful resolution, as he has only taken over office this week he personally knows his administration was only left behind by timing but still Trump is pushing a superior agenda projecting US tyranny.
Seems he with his 80 day directive to his administration to come up with firm plans to implement in his words is to rattle Lavrov and attempt to force Russia to come begging for a audience, to be included in his tyrannical scheme.
This is typical old US school diplomacy which failed miserably over many decades, it is fair and reasonable to say that millions of Americans and countless millions around the world are feed up to the back teeth of US tyranny being projected as there right and to hell with everyone else.
Of course at this stage we don't know what the final proposal will be and I guess Trump is playing that card of 'well I couldn't talk to Syria or Russia because I didn't know what I would be detailing'.
Which is totally unacceptable anyway as it would then be an order not a diplomatic process of diplomacy Trump needs to speak to Assad on the phone this week and discuss how best to assist with the issue of displacement and assistance towards rebuilding and providing medical aid and teaching supplies and relief of sanctions stopping cancer treatment drugs from reaching dying Syrian children.