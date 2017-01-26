Register
16:49 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin and Francois Fillon at joint news conference, Moscow (file)

    France Says 'No' to Russophobia

    © Sputnik/ Yana Lapikova
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Dmitry Babich
    0 12410

    George Soros's worst nightmare is about to become a reality in a key European country – France.

    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    French Presidential Hopeful Fillon's Wife Received Over $500,000 as His Aide
    In an interview to Le Monde, the likeliest winner of the coming presidential election Francois Fillon called NATO's promise in 2008 to take in Georgia and Ukraine as "irresponsible." For Soros, who in his recent article saw Europe as a battleground for a Manichean fight between "democrats" and "dictators," this must be a sure sign of "Europe falling under the influence of Vladimir Putin."

    In reality, Russia's hopes for France are much more modest. They are nothing like the monsters which Mr. Soros creates in his imagination. Contrary to the fake generalizations in the mainstream press, Russia has been looking for understanding not so much in the so called far-right parties inside the EU countries as in the established "center" of European politics. Francois Fillon and his Gaullist party The Republicans represent exactly that – the moderate "right of center" in the French politics.

    In the years that followed the worsening of relations with the West after the Kiev coup in 2014, Russia invited even the former president Nicolas Sarkozy, the main architect of the Western intervention in Libya, to several forums in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The aim was not "to dominate Europe," but to find in France a minimally sensible politician, who would not see Russia as a "clear and present danger" (a preferred expression of French Russophobes). Finding such politicians in France would set a stage for a dialogue – an antonym to Mr. Soros's "color revolutions," touted by the Western media and despised by the people in the "revolutionized" countries, from Syria and Serbia to Georgia and Ukraine.

    Flags of Russia, EU, France
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    European Left Party Leader Calls Anti-Russian Sanctions 'Mistake'
    This aim of a dialogue could not be achieved through the cruel and duplicitous Sarkozy, who only advised Russia to remove its countersanctions against Western foodstuffs "in a gesture of goodwill." (Many a previous gesture of this kind from Russia did not deter NATO's expansion to Russia's borders or any other hostile moves from the US and the EU.) But Russia suddenly found a lot of sympathy among the less elitist French politicians, who represented the pragmatic interests of French business, and not the imperial designs of "spreading democracy" around the globe.

    In April 2016, the French parliament, the National Assembly, recommended the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

    And now Francois Fillon, an unexpected winner of the primaries in the French rightist party The Republicans, is voicing similar ideas about EU-Russian relations in general. To an unbiased observer, these truths are simple enough to be coming out of the mouth of babes, but for the mainstream media they are dangerous heresies.

    "Has the West always been a reliable partner for Russia?" Fillon asked himself rhetorically during a recent interview to Le Monde daily. "Didn't we deceive Russia on Libya, on Kosovo, on the economic partnership with the EU?"

    Despite his previous characterizations of Russia as a "dangerous" country, Fillon obviously went beyond the limits of the European mainstream on Russia when he called NATO's invitation for Georgia and Ukraine to join NATO in future "irresponsible."

    "Why did we need to deploy anti-missile defense right near the Russian border? We made a lot of mistakes," Fillon said in that same interview.

    A photo taken on November 17, 2015 in Paris shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the colors of the French national flag in tribute to the victims of the November 13 Paris terror attacks.
    © AFP 2016/ Bertrand Guay
    'Kompromat' Wars Unleashed in France Ahead of Presidential Election, No 'Russian Hackers' This Time
    Instead of countering Mr. Fillon by arguments, French politicians and mainstream media prefers "trolling" him by alleging he has "personal connections" to Russia. So far, the only revealed connections were Mr. Fillon's two visits to Russia in the framework of the Valdai Discussion Club (an organization bringing together people with all kinds of views on Russia, including some very critical ones). Also, Fillon and Putin were prime ministers of France and Russia respectively in 2008-2010 and as such they exchanged a few friendly messages. So much for "personal connections."

    This, however, did not deter Alain Juppe, Fillon's rival during the primaries of the French right, to "warn" his adversary against "excess of vodka during his meetings with Putin."

    Former Italian Premier Romano Prodi (File)
    © AP Photo/ Giuseppe Aresu
    Unable to Harm Russia With Own Sanctions, US 'Made EU a Tool in Its Policy'
    This cheap insult, however, did not play well with voters, who preferred Fillon to Juppe, making the former prime minister the main candidate of the center-right Republicans.

    The lesson also did not go down well with Manuel Valls, the former Socialist prime minister, who is going through the leftist primaries right now in the hope of challenging Fillon later this year during the presidential election. Valls said he would "defend France against both the United States of Trump and Putin's Russia" if elected the president.

    Will Russophobia play out for Mr. Valls? There is a strong doubt about this. Valls has already lost the first tour of Socialist primaries to the little known "red and green" candidate Benoit Hamon.

    "People like Valls just don't understand that there is a certain fatigue about business as usual in Europe, and Russophobia is a part of the business as usual there," said Gevorg Mirzayan, a specialist on foreign relations at the Institute of US and Canada in Moscow.

    Hopefully, the Russophobic part of the business as usual will come to an end. Russia wants only as much as that – and legitimately.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Fillon: France Should Introduce Annual Caps on Migrants Regulated by Parliament
    French Presidential Frontrunner Fillon Fuels EU Immigration Row
    Tags:
    Russophobia, French National Assembly, NATO, Manuel Valls, Nicolas Sarkozy, George Soros, Francois Fillon, Ukraine, Georgia, EU, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok