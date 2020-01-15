Please Clap, Redux

US President Donald Trump appeared to embody the lyrics of Lady Gaga’s 2013 hit and showed that he lives for the applause (and not sports) by retweeting his appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Even though Trump attended the Monday night championship game in New Orleans, Louisiana, his Twitter timeline mentioned nothing of the Clemson and LSU Tigers’ game. Instead, the US president highlighted what appeared to be his favorite important moment of the event: his entrance.

While the crowd could be heard on video cheering and clapping for Trump, not all netizens were buying it - perhaps due to his recent social media antics. Twitter user @edgewoodham argued that it sounded like the president was backed by an applause track to drown out potential boos.

After an exchange with Trump likened by netizens to TV host Ellen Degeneres’ warm reception of former US President George Bush, actor Vince Vaughn was put up for cancelation by Twitter users who disagreed with him chatting up and embracing the president.

I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

“I’m not angry about Vince Vaughn, just profoundly disappointed,” said Twitter user Stephanie Kennedy. “And I want nothing more to do with him. Once upon a time I found him quite entertaining. Not anymore.”