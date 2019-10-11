Minneapolis Meltdown

US President Donald Trump treated attendees at his Thursday campaign rally to a performance in which he assumed the roles of former FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page to demonstrate the intelligence agency’s bias against him.

Trump received boisterous laughs and cheers from the crowd during his “Keep America Great” rally in Minneapolis, Michigan, last night as he acted out a seemingly sexual exchange between Strzok and his “lover” Page, two agents tasked with investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"Oh I love you so much. I love you, Peter! I love you too Lisa! Lisa, I love you. Lisa, Lisa, oh God, I love you, Lisa,” the US president said as the crowd rose to their feet Thursday night.

Here's Trump doing a dramatic reading of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page's text messages pic.twitter.com/oEokCo6pvb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2019

"And if [Hillary Clinton] doesn't win, Lisa, we've got an insurance policy, Lisa! We'll get that son of a b***h out,” he said, referencing the FISA warrant against former Trump aide Carter Page.