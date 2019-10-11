Minneapolis Meltdown

Trump received boisterous laughs and cheers from the crowd during his “Keep America Great” rally in Minneapolis, Michigan, last night as he acted out a seemingly sexual exchange between Strzok and his “lover” Page, two agents tasked with investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
"Oh I love you so much. I love you, Peter! I love you too Lisa! Lisa, I love you. Lisa, Lisa, oh God, I love you, Lisa,” the US president said as the crowd rose to their feet Thursday night.
Here's Trump doing a dramatic reading of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page's text messages pic.twitter.com/oEokCo6pvb— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2019
"And if [Hillary Clinton] doesn't win, Lisa, we've got an insurance policy, Lisa! We'll get that son of a b***h out,” he said, referencing the FISA warrant against former Trump aide Carter Page.
