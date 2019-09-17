Register
00:20 GMT +318 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cartoons

    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer took a page out of Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s political playbook and hit the “Dancing With the Stars” stage last night to begin his hopeful quest for the coveted mirror ball trophy.

    Not Hot, Nor Spicey

    Despite his last name, Spicer put on a rather unseasoned salsa performance while donning a shiny Shrek green poet shirt and white pants tailored with a remarkably strong seam that held up for his final pose.

    To make up for the field day social media had at his expense, Spicer and his brightly-colored blouse got a little dark in a since-deleted tweet to former Arizona Governor Mike Huckabee and said that “those of us who stand for #Christ won't be discounted.”

    Spicer can at least keep his head up in some regard because his score of 12 out of 30 points score was only the second-worst of the night. Lamar Odom, former NBA player and ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian, only managed to receive 11 total points from the judges.

    Related:

    US Secret Service to Buy Jet Skis as ‘First Family is Very Active in Water Sports’
    ‘Completely Illegal’: Texas Nuclear Waste Storage Proposals Put Profits Above Public Safety
    ‘Fifty Shades of Cray’: Twitter Offers Titles for Former Trump Spokeswoman’s Memoir
    Hot Off The Press: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slated to Write Book, Run for Office
    Hillary or Spicer? Easter Bunny in Trump Photoshoot Drives Netizens Crazy
    Tags:
    Khloe Kardashian, Christianity, Mike Huckabee, NBA, Lamar Odom, Rick Perry, Donald Trump, press secretary, White House Office of the Press Secretary, Sean Spicer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More cartoons

    • Blame It On The Bulb
      Last update: 01:37 14.09.2019
      01:37 14.09.2019

      Blame It On The Bulb

      During the House Republican Conference Retreat Dinner in Baltimore, Maryland, US President Donald Trump decided to let his audience in on why his skin has such an orange glow: energy-efficient light bulbs (apparently)!

    • War Hawk Takes Flight
      Last update: 22:46 10.09.2019
      22:46 10.09.2019

      War Hawk Takes Flight

      US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he had requested national security adviser John Bolton’s resignation following several strong disagreements and would be naming a new official to fill the position in the coming week.

    • Last update: 01:33 07.09.2019
      01:33 07.09.2019

      Sharpie Decree

      After making a false claim that the state of Alabama would be impacted by Hurricane Dorian’s wrath, US President Donald Trump doubled down and attempted to save himself by allegedly doctoring a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast chart.

    • From Dorian to Daniels
      Last update: 01:30 05.09.2019
      01:30 05.09.2019

      From Dorian to Daniels

      While US President Donald Trump was still trying to comprehend Hurricane Dorian’s path across the eastern United States, a storm the president previously thought he had weathered began trending once again.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse