Neither Hot, Nor Spicey

Despite his last name, Spicer put on a rather unseasoned salsa performance while donning a shiny Shrek green poet shirt and white pants tailored with a remarkably strong seam that held up for his final pose.
To make up for the field day social media had at his expense, Spicer and his brightly-colored blouse got a little dark in a since-deleted tweet to former Arizona Governor Mike Huckabee and said that “those of us who stand for #Christ won't be discounted.”
Spicer can at least keep his head up in some regard because his score of 12 out of 30 points score was only the second-worst of the night. Lamar Odom, former NBA player and ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian, only managed to receive 11 total points from the judges.
