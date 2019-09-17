Neither Hot, Nor Spicey

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer took a page out of Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s political playbook and hit the “Dancing With the Stars” stage last night to begin his hopeful quest for the coveted mirror ball trophy.

Despite his last name, Spicer put on a rather unseasoned salsa performance while donning a shiny Shrek green poet shirt and white pants tailored with a remarkably strong seam that held up for his final pose.

To make up for the field day social media had at his expense, Spicer and his brightly-colored blouse got a little dark in a since-deleted tweet to former Arizona Governor Mike Huckabee and said that “those of us who stand for #Christ won't be discounted.”

Spicer can at least keep his head up in some regard because his score of 12 out of 30 points score was only the second-worst of the night. Lamar Odom, former NBA player and ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian, only managed to receive 11 total points from the judges.