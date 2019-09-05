From Dorian to Daniels

While US President Donald Trump was still trying to comprehend Hurricane Dorian’s path across the eastern United States, a storm the president previously thought he had weathered began trending once again.

Tuesday morning, adult film star Stormy Daniels took to Twitter to silence a hater and announce her intent to fully cooperate with Congress in the event that she is called before the House Judiciary Committee for its upcoming October hearings.

I have no fear of being under oath because I have have been and will be honest. Bring it! https://t.co/69EJyd9PUh — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) September 3, 2019

Though Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels, his former attorney Michael Cohen and Daniels have both said that she received a hush money payment of around $130,000 to ensure she did not disclose the alleged affair to anyone ahead of the 2016 presidential election.