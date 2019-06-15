Register
02:13 GMT +315 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cartoons

    Help Wanted

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Thursday, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ resignation and decision to move back to Arkansas. The president had kind words for Sanders and her “extraordinary talents,” but who will be next at the podium?

    The president who once boasted that he surrounds himself with “the best” people is facing yet another instance of having to select a new staffer following Sanders’ recently announced resignation.

    According to Fox News, arguably one of Trump’s most favorite news channels, a source “close to the White House” revealed First Lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, former State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert and Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley are all up for the position once held by Sanders and Sean Spicer under the Trump administration.

    However, when asked about whom he had in mind for the position, the US president remained tight-lipped.

    “I have a lot of people that want it - a lot of great people - and sometimes you have so many that it makes it more difficult,” Trump told “Fox and Friends” Friday morning.

    Could it be that Trump is trying to save face in case there’s limited interest in the job, or does 45 actually have an extended list of people itching to take on the media from the press secretary podium?

    Related:

    You Shall Not Impeach! Sarah Sanders Tackles Tlaib’s Anti-Trump Rant
    Sarah Sanders Sends Waves on Twitter after Saying God Wanted Trump as President
    ‘Lifetime Achievement Oscar for Lying:’ TV Anchor Slams Sarah Huckabee Sanders
    Ethics Complaint Filed Against WH Press Sec Sanders After Kanye-Trump Lunch
    Sarah Sanders Rattles Twitter by Saying Trump, Kim Agree on Biden's 'Low IQ'
    Tags:
    press secretary, White House Office of the Press Secretary, Fox News, Fox News, Fox News, Sean Spicer, Hogan Gidley, Stephanie Grisham, Heather Nauert, Sarah Sanders, Ted Rall
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More cartoons

    • Last update: 02:00 12.06.2019
      02:00 12.06.2019

      Voice Mailbox Full?

      The dissemination of a Facebook video depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as a word-slurring drunk prompted social media CEO Mark Zuckerberg to give the congresswoman a ring, but as the weeks have gone by, Pelosi has yet to return his calls, according to recent reports.

    • Holiday Hijacked
      Last update: 01:27 07.06.2019
      01:27 07.06.2019

      Holiday Hijacked

      On Thursday, top House Democrats “respectfully” wrote to US President Donald Trump, calling for him to rescind his plan to use Washington’s Fourth of July celebration as an opportunity to address the public with presumably partisan talking points.

    • Lying in London
      Last update: 02:46 05.06.2019
      02:46 05.06.2019

      Lying in London

      The second day of US President Donald Trump’s UK state visit included an unexpected cancelation, a perceived snub and thousands of protesters that somehow managed to evade The Don’s gaze.

    • Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
      Last update: 23:31 31.05.2019
      23:31 31.05.2019

      Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats

      On Thursday, US President Donald Trump tapped into his alter ego “Tariff Man” and promised a better economic tomorrow as he imposed a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, effective June 10.

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse