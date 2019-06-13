Trump: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Leaving Post

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday via Twitter that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would be leaving her post at the end of the month.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump tweeted. "She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!"

​Sanders has been scarce in the White House Briefing Room as of late, where no daily press briefing has been held in months. According to the Washington Post's "Sarah Sanders Watch," the secretary hasn't been seen sparring with reporters since March 11.

In the pass 100 days, only one White House briefing was held. In the past 200 days, only four briefings were held. In the past 300 days, 8 briefings were held, per @AlliemalCNN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 13, 2019

​Sanders has been a part of Trump's administration since he took office in January 2017, becoming Press Secretary in July of that year after Sean Spicer stepped down from the position.

Speaking Thursday at the White House, Sanders said "This has been the honor of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime."

"I couldn't be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve me country and particularly to work for this president, he has accomplished so much in these two and half years and it's truly been something i will treasure forever," she said.