Firearms, Finances & Filings

In addition to a weekend of uncertainty concerning leadership, the National Rifle Association (NRA) also received word that the New York Attorney General’s Office had launched an investigation into the organization’s finances.

A tense battle within the NRA's leadership came to a head Monday as the organization announced the reelection of longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre and confirmed a replacement for outgoing president and retired US Marine Corps. Lt. Col. Oliver North.

The two leaders' very public disagreement and North's Saturday resignation at the organization's annual convention came within hours of the New York Attorney General's Office issuing subpoenas as part of an investigation into the NRA.

While the subject of the investigation has not been revealed by the office, John Feinblatt, the president of Everytown for Gun Safety, revealed his group had filed a complaint to the state regarding the NRA's non-profit and tax-exempt statuses.

"In light of the recent, credible allegations of excessive invoicing and personal enrichment by insiders, it's encouraging that the New York Attorney General is looking into the NRA, and we renew our call for other state and federal authorities to do the same," Feinblatt said.

Calling out New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James, US President Donald Trump, a supporter of the NRA and a speaker at the recent convention, referred to the investigation as a "siege" and slammed the entire probe as an "illegal" use of state power in a Monday tweet.