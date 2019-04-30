Firearms, Finances & Filings

Register
30 April 2019
    Cartoons

    In addition to a weekend of uncertainty concerning leadership, the National Rifle Association (NRA) also received word that the New York Attorney General’s Office had launched an investigation into the organization’s finances.

    A tense battle within the NRA's leadership came to a head Monday as the organization announced the reelection of longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre and confirmed a replacement for outgoing president and retired US Marine Corps. Lt. Col. Oliver North.

    The two leaders' very public disagreement and North's Saturday resignation at the organization's annual convention came within hours of the New York Attorney General's Office issuing subpoenas as part of an investigation into the NRA.

    While the subject of the investigation has not been revealed by the office, John Feinblatt, the president of Everytown for Gun Safety, revealed his group had filed a complaint to the state regarding the NRA's non-profit and tax-exempt statuses. 

    April 4, 2013 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    New York Attorney General Launches Probe Into Facebook Collection of User Data

    "In light of the recent, credible allegations of excessive invoicing and personal enrichment by insiders, it's encouraging that the New York Attorney General is looking into the NRA, and we renew our call for other state and federal authorities to do the same," Feinblatt said.

    Calling out New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James, US President Donald Trump, a supporter of the NRA and a speaker at the recent convention, referred to the investigation as a "siege" and slammed the entire probe as an "illegal" use of state power in a Monday tweet. 

    • Septuagenarian Slapfest
      Last update: 01:53 27.04.2019
      01:53 27.04.2019

      Septuagenarian Slapfest

      Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?

    • Don Doth Protest Too Much?
      Last update: 03:57 24.04.2019
      03:57 24.04.2019

      Don Doth Protest Too Much?

      Before the sun could rise Tuesday, US President Donald Trump was awake and tweeting up a storm with some of his favorite talking points: Fox News, the New York Times, “radical” Democrats and his own personal victimhood.

    • Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
      Last update: 15:37 17.04.2019
      15:37 17.04.2019

      How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends

      In some cases, Facebook favoured specific companies by giving them access to user data, while in other cases, it would deny user-data access to rival companies or apps.

    • Viewer's Remorse
      Last update: 03:08 17.04.2019
      03:08 17.04.2019

      Viewer’s Remorse

      Hours after Senator Bernie Sanders’ town hall aired on Fox News, US President Donald Trump fired up his Twitter app to vent about both the 2020 candidate and the network’s newest addition: Former Democratic National Committee head Donna Brazile.

