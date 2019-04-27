Register
07:33 GMT +327 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president and CEO of the National Rifle Association (NRA) at the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana

    NRA President Seeks to Oust CEO Amid Legal Battle With Contractor – Report

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Association accused its contractor for taking NRATV too far into politics and filed a lawsuit alleging mishandling of money. In response, the contractor’s employee – who is also NRA’s president – seeks to undermine NRA long-time CEO Wayne LaPierre.

    The National Rifle Association, a normally "buttoned-up organization" — according to The New York Times — is in turmoil, as the organization's president Oliver L. North seeks to oust Wayne LaPierre, the association's CEO since 1991.

    According to the Times report, North asked LaPierre to resign and formed a committee tasked with investigating financial operations that may threaten the NRA's status as a nonprofit. However, LaPierre responded with a letter in which he accused the president of blackmailing with leaking of damaging information in an effort to force him to step down.

    "Yesterday evening, I was forced to confront one of those defining choices — styled, in the parlance of extortionists — as an offer I couldn't refuse," LaPierre wrote. "I refused it."

    He also wrote that North said "the letter would not be sent — if I were to abruptly resign," adding that "[North] stated that he could ‘negotiate' an ‘excellent retirement' for me."

    The Times connects the ongoing power struggle with a legal battle between NRA and Ackerman McQueen, a company that runs NRATV media service, and, by coincidence, employs North as a host for one of its series.

    NRA accused Ackerman of taking NRATV too far into politics, taking the media service far beyond the field of gun rights. The lawsuit says Ackerman failed to provide detailed information on spending the $40 million it receives from the association annually, as well as information on NRATV's unique visitors and various other performance measures.

    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 30, 2018
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    WATCH Cell Phone Apparently Thrown at Trump at NRA Convention
    The lawsuit says Ackerman might have overbilled the NRA and that a conflict of interest for took place for North, who combined the position of NRA president and an Ackerman employee.

    It is unclear whether North will be able to sway the organization's board of directors towards ousting LaPierre, who led the NRA for decades. Until recently, the position of NRA president was ceremonial, although North recently requested payment for his duties, the Times report says.

    With the board of directors set to meet Monday, the crisis resolution may come soon, the report notes.

    In the meantime, US President Trump attended the NRA convention in Indianapolis Friday. During his speech at the convention, Trump announced his decision to withdraw from a non-ratified UN Arms Trade Treaty, which seeks to impose limitations on conventional weapons trade.

    Related:

    WATCH Cell Phone Apparently Thrown at Trump at NRA Convention
    'Good Guy With a Gun': Trump Courts NRA, Urges Weapons Owners to Vote Republican
    Double Buck Shot? NRA, GOP Tag-Teamed Ad Blitzes During Elections - Report
    NRA Calls to End Gun-Free Zones After Deadly Jacksonville Mass Shooting
    NRA Suing New York Governor for Causing Financial Troubles, Discrimination
    Twitter Rejoices After NRA Claims It’s Going Broke
    US Senator Seeks Testimony From NRA Over Russian National Butina
    Tags:
    power struggle, lawsuit, National Rifle Association (NRA), Oliver North, Wayne LaPierre, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse