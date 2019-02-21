New Day, Old Rhetoric

Despite a recent uptick in physical and vocal attacks against members of the press, US President Donald Trump revved up his rhetoric and singled out the New York Times in a Wednesday tweet, dubbing the paper “a true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” in response to its latest viral piece.

Given the assault on a reporter that occurred last week at Trump's El Paso, Texas, campaign rally, one would imagine 45 would take a step back and realize the weight his words carry. Instead, it appears the US president is doing the opposite in response to the New York Times article that laid out a timeline of ongoing federal investigations involving Trump and his alleged attempts to bend the law.

The New York Times reporting is false. They are a true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

Wasting no time, New York Times Publisher A.G. Sulzberger wrote a press release in which he dismissed the US president's tweets and called them "not just false" but also "dangerous."

"[The rhetoric] is particularly reckless coming from someone whose office gives him broad powers to fight or imprison the nation's enemies."