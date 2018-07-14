Trumping Theresa

US President Donald Trump continues to make waves across the pond as he now appears to backtrack statements made during a Thursday interview with UK tabloid The Sun.

Just days after the resignations of UK Brexit Secretary David Davis and Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Theresa May has come across yet another hurdle in Trump, who recently went on record saying that Johnson would "make a great prime minister."

Despite the US president's clarification that he wasn't trying to pit the two against each other, the remainder of his interview with The Sun failed to place the prime minister, and her "soft" Brexit, in a positive light.

"She should negotiate the best way she knows how. But it is too bad what is going on," said Trump in the Thursday interview, also claiming he advised the prime minister to go in the opposite direction.

However, when questioned about his interview during the Friday joint news conference with Theresa May, the president slammed the newspaper as "fake news" and claimed to have recordings that would prove otherwise.

Unfortunately for The Donald, The Sun wasted no time pulling his card and published raw audio from the interview.