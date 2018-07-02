Auf Wiedersehen

Monday morning hasn't been very pleasant for Angela Merkel as the German chancellor found out that her coalition partner may resign.

On Sunday, local media reported that German Interior Minister and head of Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) Horst Seehofer had expressed intention to step down both as the interior minister and as the leader of the CSU, part of Merkel's coalition government. However, hours later, the politician said that he had postponed his resignation, which he threatened over dissatisfaction with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's migration policy.

READ MORE: World Cup Style: #MERSEE Trends in Germany as Merkel-Led Cabinet's Fate in Limbo