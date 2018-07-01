Register
    Bavarian State Governor and Chairman of German Christian Social Union party, CSU, Horst Seehofer, gestures during his speech at a party convention of the German Christian Social Union, CSU, in Munich, Germany, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016

    German Interior Minister Wants to Resign Amid Differences on Migration - Reports

    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    German Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehoffer wants to leave posts of German interior minister as well as the head of Christian Social Union (CSU) amid coalition differences on migration, local media reported.

    Horst Seehoffer has asked for resignation from both Interior Minister and head of CSU posts, Bild reported. Further details about Seehofer's decision remain unknown, the outlet said.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks with German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, right, during the first day of the budget 2018 debate at the parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Tuesday, May 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Markus Schreiber
    German Chancellor Merkel, Interior Minister Seehofer Meet to Discuss Migration Policy
    CSU party sources also told Reuters that the German Interior Minister had offered his resignation to his party colleagues.

    Seehofer reportedly decided to resign amid the ongoing coalition conflict on the migration issue with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) headed by Chancellor Angela Merkel. Seehofer proposed to deny entry to the country for migrants without documents or who have already failed to get asylum in Germany. The interior minister believes that Berlin should act unilaterally. Merkel, meanwhile, calls for the common EU solution of the migration issue.

    On Sunday, the CDU and the CSU discussed during the inter-party sessions the ways to overcome the government crisis.

    READ MORE: Tense Situation Over Migrants, "Waiting to See" on New Elections — German SPD

    The European Council agreed during the recent summit on several EU migration policy aspects. Among others, the establishment of "regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with relevant third countries" and controlled centers in the EU member states were agreed. The resettlement or relocation of migrants across is expected to be a voluntary issue.

    AcceptRefuse