World Cup Style: #MERSEE Trends in Germany as Merkel-Led Cabinet's Fate in Limbo

After being kicked out of the World Cup, Germany turned to a showdown of a different nature. To follow the migration row between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, which escalated after the latter offered to step down, local netizens came up with #MERSEE.

The row within the long time alliance of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, namely the Christian Social Union, led by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, has climbed to its climax on July 2 after the CSU leader threatened to resign. The interior minister’s “Masterplan for Migration,” which proposed turning away refugees registered in other EU countries at the German border, faced opposition from the CDU and other cabinet members.

The much-feared outcome, threatening the integrity of the coalition government and 50-year-old marriage between the CDU and CSU, has been postponed as Seehofer announced that he would hold off on stepping down. German MPs representing the three parties of the grand coalition – the CSU, the CDU, and the Social democrats (SPD) are to discuss the matter during a meeting on July 2. The German chancellor and the rebellious minister with their parties’ leadership are to hold the last-ditch talks.

The intense and fast-changing row between Merkel and Seehofer has provoked allusions to games of another sort. Twitter users came up with #MERSEE, resembling hashtags concerning the World Cup, which ended for Germany with a historic fiasco after they couldn’t get to the playoffs.

With #GER out of the #WorldCup, a hashtag for a match of different sorts has emerged on Twitter in the form of #MERSEE.



German Chancellor Merkel and Interior Minister Seehofer set to meet for last-ditch migration policy talks at 5pm. Extra time and penalties extremely likely. — Kate Brady (@kbrady90) 2 июля 2018 г.

​Some chose a referee and a goalkeeper for the Merkel-Seehofer match.

Die Hoffnung, dass ein angewiderter Schäuble den Vorgang beschleunigt.#MERSEE — Jenni Wu (@callmeuschi) 2 июля 2018 г.

​​The hope that disgusted Schäuble [German President] speeds up the process.

There were those who couldn’t decide what kind of game – sports or politics – is more exciting…

​What is more exciting — #BRAMEX or #MERSEE?

​..and elaborated sports allusions.

German own goal! 🤔 — svenc (@svencjohn_steve) 2 июля 2018 г.

​SMS from my father: "What's going on in Berlin? Reminds me of old Schalke’s annual general meetings”

Merkel's spokesman says "yes" when asked whether German government is fully functioning at the moment. #MERSEE — Frank Jordans (@wirereporter) 2 июля 2018 г.

​Others came up with pop culture references, using the hashtag.

​The winners of the Bavarian Television Award 2019: Best Drama: CDU, CSU Best Screenplay: CDU, CSU Best Actor: Horst Seehofer Best Actress: Angela Merkel For his life's work: Horst Seehofer

