20:35 GMT +302 July 2018
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Interior minister Horst Seehofer attend an event to commemorate victims of displacement in Berlin, Germany, June 20 2018

    World Cup Style: #MERSEE Trends in Germany as Merkel-Led Cabinet's Fate in Limbo

    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    0 10

    After being kicked out of the World Cup, Germany turned to a showdown of a different nature. To follow the migration row between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, which escalated after the latter offered to step down, local netizens came up with #MERSEE.

    The row within the long time alliance of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, namely the Christian Social Union, led by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, has climbed to its climax on July 2 after the CSU leader threatened to resign. The interior minister’s “Masterplan for Migration,” which proposed turning away refugees registered in other EU countries at the German border, faced opposition from the CDU and other cabinet members.

    READ MORE: Germany's Seehofer Delays Resignation Amid Clash With Merkel on Migration

    The much-feared outcome, threatening the integrity of the coalition government and 50-year-old marriage between the CDU and CSU, has been postponed as Seehofer announced that he would hold off on stepping down. German MPs representing the three parties of the grand coalition – the CSU, the CDU, and the Social democrats (SPD) are to discuss the matter during a meeting on July 2. The German chancellor and the rebellious minister with their parties’ leadership are to hold the last-ditch talks.

    The intense and fast-changing row between Merkel and Seehofer has provoked allusions to games of another sort. Twitter users came up with #MERSEE, resembling hashtags concerning the World Cup, which ended for Germany with a historic fiasco after they couldn’t get to the playoffs.

    ​Some chose a referee and a goalkeeper for the Merkel-Seehofer match.

    ​​The hope that disgusted Schäuble [German President] speeds up the process.

    There were those who couldn’t decide what kind of game – sports or politics – is more exciting…

    ​What is more exciting — #BRAMEX or  #MERSEE?

    ​..and elaborated sports allusions.

    ​SMS from my father: "What's going on in Berlin? Reminds me of old Schalke’s annual general meetings”

    ​Others came up with pop culture references, using the hashtag.

    ​The winners of the Bavarian Television Award 2019: Best Drama: CDU, CSU Best Screenplay: CDU, CSU Best Actor: Horst Seehofer Best Actress: Angela Merkel For his life's work: Horst Seehofer

