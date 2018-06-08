The bromance between Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump appears to have been broken as the French president has lashed out at his American counterpart on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.

"The six countries of the G7 without the United States, are a bigger market taken together than the American market," Macron said.

"There will be no world hegemony if we know how to organize ourselves. And we don't want there to be one," the French president said, adding that Trump "is not forever."

