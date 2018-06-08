'Trudeau Is Being so Indignant': Trump Slams Canadian PM's Outrage Over Tariffs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump in a statement criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for being so angry about new US tariffs by accusing Canada of hurting American dairy farmers.

"Trudeau is being so indignant, bringing up the relationship that the US and Canada had over the many years and all sorts of other things… but he doesn’t bring up the fact that they charge us up to 300% on dairy — hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture!" Trump wrote in a Twitter message on Thursday.

© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais 'Didn't You Guys Burn Down White House?': Trump Justifies Tariff War - Reports

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a press briefing that French and Canadian delegations will try to persuade Trump at the G7 summit to take a more conventional path on trade amid his imposition of tariffs on the European Union and Canada.

The US president in an earlier tweet on Thursday said that Canada and France are charging the US massive tariffs and creating "non-monetary barriers."

"The EU trade surplus with the US is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out," Trump said in a tweet before adding that he looked forward to meeting the two leaders on Friday.

© AFP 2018 / Tobias SCHWARZ Macron on New US Metal Tariffs: Trade War to Hit American Workers First

Trump in recent weeks held a confrontational phone call with Trudeau on trade tariffs in which he blamed the Canadians for burning down the White House in the War of 1812, media reported on Wednesday.

Last week, Trump announced he would remove an exemption on 25 percent tariffs for steel and 10 percent for aluminum from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union due to the national security threat posed by the imports of these metals. Mexico and Canada responded to the US move with counter-measures. In particular, Ottawa announced it would target US steel, aluminum and other products totaling 16.6 billion Canadian dollars ($12.8 billion). The tariffs will take effect on July 1.