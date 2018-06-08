'Trudeau Is Being so Indignant': Trump Slams Canadian PM's Outrage Over Tariffs

"Trudeau is being so indignant, bringing up the relationship that the US and Canada had over the many years and all sorts of other things… but he doesn’t bring up the fact that they charge us up to 300% on dairy — hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture!" Trump wrote in a Twitter message on Thursday.
The US president in an earlier tweet on Thursday said that Canada and France are charging the US massive tariffs and creating "non-monetary barriers."
"The EU trade surplus with the US is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out," Trump said in a tweet before adding that he looked forward to meeting the two leaders on Friday.
Last week, Trump announced he would remove an exemption on 25 percent tariffs for steel and 10 percent for aluminum from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union due to the national security threat posed by the imports of these metals. Mexico and Canada responded to the US move with counter-measures. In particular, Ottawa announced it would target US steel, aluminum and other products totaling 16.6 billion Canadian dollars ($12.8 billion). The tariffs will take effect on July 1.
