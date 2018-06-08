Register
08 June 2018
    President Donald Trump playfully reaches over to cleans lint off French President Emmanuel Macron's suit jacket during their meeting in Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018

    'Not Forever': How Macron's Bromance With Trump Turned Into Offense

    Europe
    The EU has announced retaliatory measures against Washington's steel and aluminum tariffs. On the eve of the G7 summit, world leaders subjected Donald Trump's policies to harsh criticism. One of the most vocal critics was French President Macron who warned Trump that "no leader is forever."

    The "bromance" between French President Emmanuel Macron and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, has ended in nothing: The French president has failed to translate seemingly good relations with Trump into the revocation of US tariffs or the maintenance of the Iran nuclear by Washington.

    Less than a year ago, in July 2017, Donald Trump told The New York Times that he had "a great relationship" with Emmanuel Macron: "He's a great guy. Smart. Strong. Loves holding my hand."

    For his part, Macron called his extended handshakes with Trump, which were mocked by some media outlets, "a moment of truth."

    "Donald Trump, the Turkish president or the Russian president see relationships in terms of a balance of power. That doesn't bother me. I don't believe in diplomacy by public abuse, but in my bilateral dialogues I won't let anything pass," Macron told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper in May 2017.

    French President Emmanuel Macron waves to someone in the crowd as he and U.S. President Donald Trump conclude their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018
    Macron Says Phone Call With Trump is Like Sausage-Making, Makes Twitter Giggle
    It appeared that nothing could spoil a "special relationship" between France and the US, even Trump's abrupt pullout from the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change mitigation on June 1, 2017.

    Addressing the UN General Assembly in September 2017, Macron ruled out the renegotiation of the climate deal, as Washington demanded, adding that he "profoundly respects" Trump's decision and saying that the "door will always remain open."

    During his visit to Washington in April 2018 the French president "put his affection for President Donald Trump on full display," as German media outlet Spiegel Online noted. However, Macron did not convince his American counterpart to remain committed to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, or to change his mind on the tariff measures announced in March 2018.

    As The Los Angeles Times wrote, although Macron's visit, which started with "kisses, hugs, and plenty of touchy-feely gestures," promised to become a success of French diplomacy, the French president came home "empty-handed."

    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shake hands as they meet at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.
    The US-French "honeymoon" had lasted for several months prompting observers to call Macron a new rising star of European policy. It was also believed that France could replace Germany as the flagship of the European Union due to its flourishing relations with Washington.

    The much-discussed "bromance" sharply ended after Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, and the eventual imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on June 1.

    As the G7 summit nears, Trump and Macron have crossed swords on Twitter with the French president going even so far as to tell Trump that "nobody is forever" and pledging to resist Washington's "hegemony."

    "The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be. Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force," Macron tweeted.

    The American president's response was not long in coming.

    "Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the US is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow," Trump wrote.

    Earlier, commenting on his phone conversation with Trump, the French president compared it with "sausage making," citing Otto von Bismarck, the famous 19th-century Prussian statesman: "As Bismarck used to say, if we explained to people how sausages were made, it's unlikely they'd keep eating them."

    French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 22, 2017
    Europe's Ability to Fight for Iran Deal, Nord Stream 2 in Question – Analyst
    Trump's rationale is understandable: The US president is seemingly more concerned about the 2018 congressional elections. He does need the Republican majority in Congress to continue to push ahead with his domestic and foreign strategy. His voters want him to deliver on his election promises and bring jobs back to the US and apparently do not care about a "special relationship" with France.

    Meanwhile, despite his harsh rhetoric, the French leader risks remaining on the sidelines in case the EU chooses to confront Trump. It will be difficult for Macron to head an anti-Trump resistance after months of a "close friendship" with the US president. This situation may play directly into the hands of German Chancellor Angela Merkel who will return to the stage as an old Trump opponent.

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels. File photo
    EU Strikes Back

    Following the imposition of 25 and 10 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, respectively, the EU has signaled that it will take tit-for-tat measures.

    On June 6, the European Commission announced that it would apply additional tariffs to a list of US imports worth of 2.8 billion euros ($3.29 billion), ranging from whiskey to Harley-Davidson motorbikes this July.

    "The Commission expects to conclude the relevant procedure in coordination with member states before the end of June so that the new duties start applying in July," Commissioner Maros Sefcovic stated.

    The bloc is going to slap 25 percent tariffs on most of the products in the list. According to Brussels, EU exports subjected to US tariffs are worth 6.4 billion euros ($7.53 billion).

    As The Financial Times remarked, Brussels' measure indicates that the EU ignored Trump's earlier warning "that any countermeasures against his steel and aluminum tariffs would be met by further retaliation."

    Simultaneously, the EU and Canada have launched official dispute settlement procedures in the World Trade Organization (WTO) to counter the US steel and aluminum tariffs.

