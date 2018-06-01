What Goes Around, Comes Around

World leaders on both sides of the Atlantic have decried Trump's decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports on the EU, Canada and Mexico, and have promised to respond in kind.

European leaders have criticized the decision made by US President Donald Trump not to spare Europe from the new steel and aluminum tariffs, with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker describing the situation as "a bad day for world trade."

The Mexican government also took a dim view of the new US policies and announced the intent to introduce its own tariffs on a range of products imported from the United States.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau followed suit, calling the US tariffs "unaccaptable" and pledging to impose retaliatory measures against Trump's move.