What Goes Around, Comes Around

European leaders have criticized the decision made by US President Donald Trump not to spare Europe from the new steel and aluminum tariffs, with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker describing the situation as "a bad day for world trade."
The Mexican government also took a dim view of the new US policies and announced the intent to introduce its own tariffs on a range of products imported from the United States.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau followed suit, calling the US tariffs "unaccaptable" and pledging to impose retaliatory measures against Trump's move.
