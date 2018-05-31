US Hits EU, Canada and Mexico With Metal Tariffs Despite Brussels' Backlash

Despite media speculations that the US could possibly introduce long-term exemptions from the tariffs for its close allies, Trump has opted for moving ahead with steel and aluminium duties.

US Trade Secretary Wilbur Ross has announced that Washington will start to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports on the EU, Canada and Mexico at midnight tonight.

"We look forward to continued negotiations, both with Canada and Mexico on the one hand, and with the European Commission on the other hand, because there are other issues that we also need to get resolved," the US commerce chief told reporters.

