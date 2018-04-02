Keyboard War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continued a heated verbal exchange with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Ankara slams Tel Aviv for actions against Palestinian protesters in the Gaza Strip.

"Erdogan is not used to being answered back to. He should get used to it. Someone who occupies northern Cyprus, invades the Kurdish regions, and slaughters civilians in Afrin should not preach to us about values and ethics," Netanyahu tweeted.

The response comes after the Turkish president branded his Israeli counterpart a "terrorist" and "occupier" amid Tel Aviv's measures against Palestinian protesters.

