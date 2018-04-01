Netanyahu Strikes Back at Erdogan After Criticism of IDF's Actions in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has commented on the criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the actions of Israeli soldiers, who have killed 16 Palestinians during the recent clashes.

Previously, Erdogan described Israeli actions towards Palestinian protesters on the Israeli-Palestinian border as an "inhumane attack."

Netanyahu, in his turn, has resorted to Twitter to comment on the criticism, referring to April Fool's Day.

"The most moral army in the world will not be lectured to on morality from someone who for years has been bombing civilians indiscriminately," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter, adding "apparently this is how they mark April 1 in Ankara."

הצבא המוסרי בעולם לא יקבל הטפות מוסר ממי שבמשך שנים מפציץ אוכלוסיה אזרחית ללא אבחנה. כנראה שכך מציינים באנקרה את ה-1 באפריל. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) 1 апреля 2018 г.

​A six-week-long protest started on Friday with large crowds of Palestinians gathering near the border fence, while smaller groups rushed forward, throwing stones and burning tires. The Israeli forces responded with live fire, rubber-coated steel pellets and tear gas.

According to the Palestinian health authorities, 15 Palestinians have been killed, while more than 1,500 injured, which makes the current event one of the bloodiest since the 2014 cross-border war between Israel and Hamas.

The protest, named "The Great Return March" is dedicated to the so-called Land Day, commemorating the day in 1976, when Israeli troops killed six Arabs protesting against the confiscation of land.

Besides Erdogan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement the day before, condemning a disproportionate use of force by Israel and urging the international community to take steps in order to "make Israel abandon its aggressive stand."