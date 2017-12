It seems that Mulder and Scully from "The X-Files" have found sympathizers in the Pentagon.

Even though the Pentagon shut down a secret $22 million program to study UFOs in 2012, it continues to investigate related episodes brought to its attention by service members, The New York Times reported.

The internet community has been set ablaze with the news, with speculations arising over recent failures by the US defense sector, as well as blemishes in US social policies.