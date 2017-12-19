Register
20:24 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Aliens

    Tongue-in-Cheek Memes Quick to Follow Revelations Over US Undercover UFO Program

    CC0 / Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It emerged the other day that the Pentagon, following directives of the US Congress, launched a decade ago an off-the-books investigation into “unidentified aerial phenomena,” commonly referred to as UFOs, according to media reports.

    Unidentified aerial objects claimed to have been spotted by a number of pilots and other military staffers in the 2000s appeared to be technically surpassing anything in American or foreign arsenals, at times even revoking the laws of thermodynamics.

    UFO
    CC BY 2.0 / IBiAFoddoAbbarad / Evening UFOS
    Believe It or Not: US Former Fighter Pilot Shares His Real "X-Files" Dossier

    One possible theory behind the bizarre encounters is the foreign track: some officials say certain world powers, e.g., China or Russia, might have developed revolutionary supersonic aircraft or other technologies posing grave dangers to US defense.

    The internet community has been set ablaze with the news, with speculations arising over recent failures by the US defense sector, as well as blemishes in US social policies:

    Other commentators on the Daily Mail news page ironically remarked that alien contact reports will surely prepare the ground for some upcoming revelations, or may perhaps simply distract the public’s attention:

    "They seem to be getting the public ready for some 'Big Reveal'…. Factual or Fabricated. Watch this space," wrote Sir Sidney R-D from the UK.

    Some were frustrated with people indulging in conspiracy theories:

    "Some people have too much time on their hands, should get back to work and pay taxes," one of the Daily Mail commentators noted.

    "These sightings seem to always happen near USA installations, we never hear of similar sightings etc. coming from China or Russia, I wonder why aliens favor the Yanks," wrote another user, his cheeky comment supported by another one, recalling that in mainstream cinema productions "aliens speak English":

    "Because all aliens only talk English like in the brainwashing Hollywood movies…"

    An array of comments were centered around Luis Elizondo, the key figure in the uncovered UFO project. One of the readers even pointed to his, as he thought, conformist nature:

    "I believe we have, but someone's opinion is not proof. People like him toe the line when they are employed by the government and then come out afterwards making claims when they have a book to sell," shared PrincePhilip, an internet user.

    Many Twitterians are meanwhile into tongue-in-cheek debates over which public figures may be pegged "freaky," apparently with reference to Elizondo’s recent claims that "we may not be alone":

    Some satirically noted that the counter-UFO operation footage recently unveiled by the Pentagon is too blurry, given the staggering millions of taxpayers’ dollars spent on it:

    According to media reports, the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program was initiated by then-Senate majority leader Harry Reid and cost American taxpayers around $22 million, until it was halted in 2012.

    READ MORE: Close Encounters: Pentagon Pulls Plug on Secret UFO Program

    Related:

    WATCH: UFO Enthusiasts Record Sonic Booms, ‘Wild Activity' Near Nevada's Area 51
    Is That You, ET? Mysterious Triangular ‘UFO' Excites Conspiracy Theorists
    The Mirage Men: Did CIA Create UFO 'Double Bluff' to Mask New Technology?
    UFO Spotted? Burst of Light Flashes Across Phoenix Sky (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    close encounter, aerial combat, military aircraft, UFO, Twitter, defense, Internet, Pentagon, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok