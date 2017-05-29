All By Herself

During an address at an election rally in Munich, the chancellor stated that Germany and other European countries can no longer "completely rely on others."

"We have to fight for our own destiny," Merkel declared.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that this matter doesn't concern Moscow as Europe and the US should sort out their relations by themselves.

"The US side and the Europeans should tackle their relations by themselves, this is not our concern," Peskov told reporters.