US, EU 'Should Tackle Their Relations by Themselves' - Kremlin on Merkel's Words

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Merkel said at an election rally in Munich that Europe could no longer rely on its longstanding partners and should "take its fate into its own hands," which some considered a reference to relations between Brussels and Washington.

"The US side and the Europeans should tackle their relations by themselves, this is not our concern," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov noted that although Russia is a part of Europe, the country had always relied only on itself throughout the centuries.