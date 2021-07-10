Register
02:59 GMT10 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sunday, July 3, 2016. photo, Yossi Cohen, director of Mossad, Israel's state intelligence agency, attends the funeral of Miki Mark who was killed in an shooting attack in the West Bank Friday, in Jerusalem.

    Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen to Lead Israel's Office of Japan's SoftBank Group, Report Claims

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353034_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_b08926904b40cea7ddc06bac617a4e5a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202107101083353008-ex-mossad-chief-cohen-to-lead-israels-office-of-japans-softbank-group-report-claims/

    The SoftBank Group is a major Japanese investment holding company that focuses on enterprises in the technology, energy, and finance industries. It also manages the Vision Fund, the world's largest technology-focused venture capital fund, with over $100 billion in assets and backing from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth institutions.

    Yossi Cohen, who retired as chief of the Israeli spy agency last month, will be put in charge of operations for Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank, Israeli Globes news outlet reported on Friday.

    According to the report, one of the grounds for hiring Cohen is that, despite his lack of investment experience, he is a well-known and popular person in Israel. Moreover, Cohen reportedly has links to Israeli entrepreneurship and technology experts, and can open doors for them in any corporation, government, or public body in any country.

    "SoftBank has pioneered a new approach to technology investing and created the world’s largest ecosystem of emerging technology champions," Cohen is quoted in the report as saying while commenting on the news. "Israel’s advanced technology and entrepreneurial culture make it a natural fit for SoftBank’s investment vision and I look forward to helping fast-moving companies scale in the region and globally." 

    Cohen will reportedly be in charge of SoftBank's activities in Israel, scouting firms for investment and assisting those companies in finding worldwide markets, with a focus on Asia. The former intelligence service chief will join SoftBank's Europe and Middle East team, which is led by SoftBank Vision Fund managing partner Yanni Pipilis and is based in London.

    Also, Cohen will be a member of SoftBank's second fund, worth $30 billion, but will not invest from the firm's first fund, which has the Saudi Arabia national wealth fund among its investors.

    According to the outlet, SoftBank plans to send a $50 million check to growing firms with a valuation of at least $250 million that have demonstrated high-level AI technologies. SoftBank will need businesses to have at least $10 million in yearly revenue, a track record of quick growth, and metrics that indicate profitability, even if just in the medium future.

    "We’re very interested in expanding our presence in Israel. We believe massively in the ecosystem that exists in the country, because we are investors in technology and AI, and Israel has amazing entrepreneurs and founders in this technology space," Pipilis told Globes. "We felt that increasing our focus in the area would make sense. We’ve recently completed multiple investments in Israel, and see many other compelling opportunities.

    He also added that when the company met Cohen, they "immediately got excited about the opportunity to work together. He is very well connected in the Israeli industry at large, he is someone that entrepreneurs and founders can recognize and can be a central focal point for us."

    "Clearly, his relationship across Israeli industry and the ability to traverse international relations are effective to be able to essentially help connect these entrepreneurs globally with the AI ecosystem," Pipilis added. "Mr. Cohen’s experience in dealing internationally is a huge asset." 

    59-year-old Cohen was recruited by Mossad in 1982 while studying abroad in London, and rose through the ranks of the organization to become its chief after a brief term as the National Security Council chief. Even while he led operations against Iran's nuclear program and helped lead Israel's clandestine ties with Arab nations, Cohen had a particularly public profile for an Israeli espionage head.

    Cohen, who was appointed by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stated earlier that he did not rule out the possibility of running for the premiership of the Jewish State in the future, though he is not considering it at this time.

    After more than five years as chief of the Mossad, he stood down on June 1 shortly before Yair Lapid informed the nation's president of the formation of a new coalition government. David Barnea is now the chief of Mossad.

    Related:

    Netanyahu's Ex-Mossad Chief Hints at Agency's Role in Natanz Blast, Iranian Scientist's Killing
    Tehran Blasts Ex-Mossad Chief for 'Threatening Iranian Nuclear Scientists'
    Former Mossad Official Slams Netanyahu’s Disclosure of Iran’s Nuclear Dossier
    Mossad Chief Cohen Pledged Loyalty to Netanyahu Family, Testimony Claims
    Bombshell Report Claims Netanyahu, Mossad Chief Cohen Exploited Mentally Disturbed Billionaire
    Tags:
    Softbank, banking, banking, banking, bank, banks, Yossi Cohen, Mossad, Israeli Lobby, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French star Sophie Marceau at the red carpet to present her latest movie, 'Everything Went Fine',
    'Everything Went Fine' Premiere: Film Stars and Celebrities Hit Red Carpet at Cannes 2021
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse