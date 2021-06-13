Register
23:05 GMT13 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Monday, July 3, 2017 photo, Yossi Cohen, the head of the Israeli Mossad attends U.S. Independence Day celebrations at the residence of Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, in Herzilya Pituah, Israel. (Heidi Levine, Pool via AP).

    'Sin of Arrogance': Ex-Mossad Deputy Chief Slams Cohen's Revealing Interview - Report

    © AP Photo / Heidi Levine
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    310
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083126004_0:166:2994:1850_1200x675_80_0_0_78962a8a491f37372c7075e4585f323f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202106131083141621-sin-of-arrogance-ex-mossad-deputy-chief-slams-cohens-revealing-interview---report/

    In a recent interview, considered "scandalous" by some Israeli media, the ex-Israeli spy chief revealed details about Mossad's secret operations targeting Iran. In particular, he hinted at Israel's possible role in the incident at Iran's Natanz plant and its alleged involvement in the assassination of the top Iranian nuclear scientist.

    A former deputy head of the Israeli spy agency Mossad has criticized Yossi Cohen for shedding light on Israel's secret activities in the region, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

    "Yossi Cohen is a good Mossad leader, but I probably wouldn't do an interview like that," Ram Ben-Barak reportedly told Army Radio on Sunday. "We have committed the sin of arrogance in recent years and I want to note what happened when we were arrogant after [the victory of] the Six Day War."

    He compared that feeling of arrogance to that one the country apparently had after the 1967 war, in which it managed to capture the Golan Heights, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), and the Sinai peninsula, alluding to the setbacks experienced by Israel during the 1973 Yom Kippur war. 

    Israeli parliament member of the centrist Blue and White alliance, Ram Ben Barak looks at an Israeli Arab crowd during an election campaign meeting in the Arab town of Shefa-'Amr in Northern Israel on August 26, 2019.
    © AFP 2021 / AHMAD GHARABLI
    Israeli parliament member of the centrist Blue and White alliance, Ram Ben Barak looks at an Israeli Arab crowd during an election campaign meeting in the Arab town of Shefa-'Amr in Northern Israel on August 26, 2019.

    Ben-Barak, who himself had worked for the Israeli intelligence for 27 years and was Mossad's deputy director between 2009 and 2011, is apparently the first intelligence official to criticize Cohen over the interview which aired Thursday.

    The never-before known details Cohen shared with the interviewer concerned Israel's intelligence activities aimed to undermine Iran's influence in the region and its nuclear capabilities - as Israel has long been sounding the alarm about its neighbour allegedly developing nukes under cover.

    Though Cohen did not say directly that Israel bears responsibility for the latest episodes of sabotage against the Islamic Republic, he did make hints that the Jewish state, which generally does not comment on accusations of disrupting activities, might have played a role.

    In particular, Cohen said that he is very well familiar with the infrastructure of the Natanz plant and even suggested he could accompany the interviewer to the cellar, where "the centrifuges used to spin."

    Concerning Iran's nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in November, Cohen said that he had been Israel's target "for many years," adding that individuals who are considered to pose a threat to Israel should be eliminated.

    "If the man constitutes a capability that endangers the citizens of Israel, he must stop existing," Cohen said, adding, however, that a person can be removed from the target list "if he is prepared to change profession and not harm us any longer."

    The Iranian authorities labeled the incident "nuclear terrorism", attributing blame to Israel. The same was said about Fakhrizadeh, who, in fact, might have been on Israel's watch list for a couple of years. Back in 2018, outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the scientist had headed a secret unit within the Iranian military allegedly working to develop nuclear weapons.

    In response to the accusations, Iran has said that its nuclear program is designed to serve peaceful purposes and pointed to various reports suggesting Israel itself has developed nuclear weapons long ago. According to media reports, Israel may have up to 90 nuclear warheads, though the Jewish state has neither confirmed nor dismissed such reports.
    Tags:
    intelligence, interview, nuclear weapons, Iran, Yossi Cohen, spy, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse