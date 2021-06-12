Register
00:12 GMT13 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A file picture taken at the Israeli foreign ministry on October 15, 2015, shows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) sitting next to Yossi Cohen, who is currently the head of Israel's National Security Council, and who was named as the 12th head of the Mossad intelligence agency by Netanyahu on December 7, 2015.

    Poll Rates Ex-Mossad Chief Cohen as Potential Likud Party Leader if Netanyahu Steps Aside - Report

    © AFP 2021 / GALI TIBBON
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0c/1083136310_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_e4a04cbf7cf7c3a90514f6cd143a8ec1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106121083136096-poll-rates-ex-mossad-chief-cohen-as-potential-likud-party-leader-if-netanyahu-steps-aside---report/

    Cohen has reportedly enjoyed a close relationship with the outgoing Israeli prime minister, apparently due to his significant role in the special operations aimed at undermining Iran's influence in the region. According to the Israeli media, Netanyahu has himself called Cohen his possible successor in the party.

    Members of Israel's right-wing Likud Party prefer former spy agency chief Yossi Cohen to head the party if its current leader Benjamin Netanyahu decides to resign from the post, given that a new coalition government will soon assume power in the Jewish state, The Times of Israel reported.

    A Channel 12 news poll reportedly showed on Saturday that 27 percent of Likud respondents were in favor of Cohen, who was followed by ex-Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat with 16 percent. Next comes Israel's ambassador to the US and the UN, Gilad Erdan, who has the support of 8 percent of the party, and Finance Minister Israel Katz who stands at 5 percent.

    This comes after a revealing interview with the ex-top spy, published earlier this week, in which he shared details on the Mossad operations against Iran in the region. In particular, Cohen hinted at Israel's possible role in the recent Natanz plant accident and the assassination of  Iranian top nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who the Israeli government believes was behind a special unit within the Iranian military allegedly working to develop a nuke.

    Barkat, who also has aspirations of succeding Netanyahu as Likud leader, reportedly commented that the outgoing prime minister should have stepped aside in recent weeks in order to prevent the newly formed coalition from taking power. The eight-party government will include parties from all over the political spectrum - starting from the right-wing Yamina led by Naftali Bennet and Israel Our Home to the left-wing Meretz - but will not include Netanyahu's Likud.

    If Netanyahu had followed his advice, "Likud and the national camp would have been forming the government on Sunday", the TOI quoted Barkat as saying.

    A combination of file photos shows Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in Jerusalem May 14, 2018 and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid delivering a speech in Tel Aviv, Israel March 24, 2021.
    © REUTERS / AMMAR AWAD
    A combination of file photos shows Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in Jerusalem May 14, 2018 and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid delivering a speech in Tel Aviv, Israel March 24, 2021.

    Earlier, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, a mandate to form a coalition government after Netanyahu failed to do it following the inconclusive March elections. Naftali Bennett will become the country's new prime minister on a rotation basis, and be replaced by Lapid after about two years.

    In a last-ditch attempt to retain power, Netanyahu might try to ruin the opposition's plans of building a broad coalition on Sunday, as he's been harshly criticizing right-wing parties, especially Yamina and New Hope - Unity for Israel, for joing the leftists. Ironically, on Friday, Netanyahu offered his Defense Minister Benny Gantz the prime ministership for three years - which Gantz ran against Netanyahu to win - in an attempt to save their coalition from falling apart

    "Whoever is right does not vote for a left-wing government, and whoever is for a left-wing government is not right", Netanyahu tweeted.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony to show appreciation to the health sector for their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jerusalem June 6, 2021.
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony to show appreciation to the health sector for their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jerusalem June 6, 2021.

    The ousting came as another blow (but apparently the most striking) for the Israeli prime minister, who has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations in relation to allegations that he had received luxury gifts from various businessman, pushed through legislation that would benefit a major newspaper and supported loosening regulations on telecom giant Bezeq in return for favorable coverage. 

    Netanyahu has been leading the Israeli government for more than 12 consecutive ears, thus breaking the record of the country's first prime minister David Ben-Gurion. In accordance with Israeli political tradition, Netanyahu will have to handover the premiership to Bennett in a transition ceremony, but due to his harsh criticism of the new coalition, this tradition may be broken, media speculates.
    Tags:
    Jews, Likud Party, opposition, spy, Yossi Cohen, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse