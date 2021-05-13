Register
    A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008.

    Alphawave IPO Flops 19 Percent After London Stock Exchange Debut, Global Tech Firms Race For Funding

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    The Canadian tech firm designing semiconductors for high-speed technologies announced it had conducted an IPO in London, but saw shares crash nearly £600 million in several hours, media reported on Thursday.

    Shares for Alphawave IP Group Plc plummeted nearly 19 percent following the tech firm's initial public offering (IPO) listing on the London Stock Exchange, Reuters reported.

    Shares for the Toronto-based chip designer were sold at 337 pence a share despite Alphaware initially pricing the IPO at 410 pence a share worth £3.1 billion.

    FILE PHOTO: Mounted police and a Deliveroo rider wait at a red light at Regent Street, one of London's main shopping streets, a day after a new lockdown was announced during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain November 1, 2020
    © REUTERS / KEVIN COOMBS
    Deliveroo to List $7.5bn IPO in London as Leaders Praise Efforts to Back Britain's Post-Brexit Plans
    Some £856 million of the IPO shares were sold, with £360 million new shares and £496 million from current equity holders. Investment bank JPMorgan Chase and UK bank Barclays coordinated the global IPO.

    "London was the obvious venue for the listing of our silicon IP business because both the industry and the business model were born in the UK", Alphawave Executive Chairman John Lofton Holt said in a statement.

    The news comes just months after UK food delivery company Deliveroo launched its IPO in London amid record demand in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak hailed the listing at the time as a "true British tech success story" that had created "thousands of jobs".

    Several Chinese firms have listed their firms on stock exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong, with mixed results.

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2011 file photo, a photographer walks past the logo of Baidu Inc., which operates China's dominant search engine, during a technology innovation conference held by the company at China's National Convention Center in Beijing, China. China issued new regulations on Saturday, June 25, 2016 demanding search engines clearly identify paid search results, months after a terminally-ill cancer patient complained that he was misled by the giant search engine Baidu.
    © AP Photo / Alexander F. Yuan, File
    China's Baidu Raises $2bn With Investors for AI Chipmaker Kunlun Amid Global Semiconductor Shortage
    Chinese authorities suspended Ant Group's historic $37 billion IPO listing in early November after company founder Jack Ma criticised the Chinese government for excessive bureaucracy at an event in October.

    The company was forced to restructure as a financial holding firm under the People's Bank of China (PBoC), it was reported in January.

    Chinese search engine giant Baidu also completed roughly $2 billlion in fundraising in March for Kunlun, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker, allowing the semiconductor wing to form as a separate entity.

