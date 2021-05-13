Register
02:56 GMT13 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fuel holding tanks are seen at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm on May 10, 2021 in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Alpharetta, Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, which has the largest fuel pipeline, was forced to shut down its oil and gas pipeline system on Friday after a ransomware attack that has slowed down the transportation of oil in the eastern U.S. On Sunday, the federal government announced an emergency declaration that extends through June 8th and can be renewed. On Monday, the FBI confirmed that the cyberattack was carried out by DarkSide, a cybercrime gang believed to operate out of Russia.

    Colonial Pipeline Has No Plans to Pay DarkSide Ransomware Hackers

    © AFP 2021 / MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082854665_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_8a5d0b9c0e08ab3f44ca513f341e9da9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202105131082874482-colonial-pipeline-has-no-plans-to-pay-darkside-ransomware-hackers/

    The Colonial Pipeline system recently shuttered after hacker group DarkSide infiltrated their servers and encrypted its data in a ransomware cyberattack. This cyberattack took almost 100GB of data, causing a shutdown of 5,550 miles of the pipeline, which works as the main source of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel for the US East Coast.

    The Colonial Pipeline on Wednesday announced that it had no plans to pay to have their stolen data encrypted, and are instead working with cybersecurity firm Mandiant to restore and rebuild their data systems.

    Republicans have warned US President Joe Biden that his administration needed to take the pipeline cyberattack very seriously. Biden addressed concerns on Monday, revealing that his administration would take additional steps, which include coordinating with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), as well as the respective US Departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

    Biden touched on the cyberattack during a Wednesday address in which he was quoted as saying that there would be good news coming within the next 24 hours. Operators of the pipeline subsequently announced that they would be restarting operations. 

    However, officials have also warned that it will take “several days” before operations will resume normal service.

    The DarkSide group that attacked the pipeline operates under a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) business model, and first surfaced on a Russian language hacking forum in August 2020. DarkSide and their affiliates have launched a global hacking spree affecting organizations in more than 15 countries.

    On Wednesday, DarkSide posted on its site that they were responsible for a cyberattack targeting three more companies, including a US-based tech company, a renewable energy company in Brazil and a construction company in Scotland.

    The group also announced on Monday that they were not associated with any government and would vet each target they go after in order to avoid social consequences. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the FBI released a Joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) on Tuesday providing details on DarkSide and offering advice for preventing the ransomware threat. 

    The latest development comes as the nation’s capital has recently been the target of cyberattacks by another ransomware group known as Babuk, which hacked the Metropolitan Police Department last month. The group published the data of over 20 personnel early Wednesday.

    Related:

    Governor of US State of Georgia Suspends Gas Taxes After Colonial Pipeline Cyber Attack
    Hackers Reportedly Apologise for Disrupting Colonial Pipeline Operations, Vow to Be More Selective
    US Fuel Companies Say Working to Mitigate Effects of Colonial Pipeline Shutdown
    Colonial Pipeline Restarts Operations, Will Take 'Several Days' to Resume Normal Service
    Tags:
    Hackers, ransomware, US, pipeline
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love and War (1996). The film based on Hemingway's Farewell to Arms tells a story about an American soldier and nurse who fall in love with each other during the Italian campaign of the First World War. The nurse is played by Sandra Bullock, pictured with Chris O'Donnell.
    International Nurses Day: How Hollywood Sees Nurses
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse