Register
23:11 GMT28 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hooded hacker at keyboard with binary code in front

    New Ransomware Group Exposes Vulnerability of DC Police’s Tech Infrastructure

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/15/1081836465_0:65:1200:740_1200x675_80_0_0_d4006cc73231d2d8a661d6c676dd6644.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202104281082754395-new-ransomware-group-exposes-vulnerability-of-dc-polices-tech-infrastructure-/

    The expanding digital age has opened up a new lane of expenses, as some institutions are learning the hard way that having a dedicated cyber security staff and knowledge is a necessity. Hospitals and city and county governments have become easy targets for some global hackers.

    A new ransomware developed by the Babuk hacker group has accessed the computer system of Washington, DC’s Metropolitan Police Department, a development which has since seen the group threaten to leak confidential files if they are not contacted within three days.

    The DC police department confirmed in a Tuesday YouTube post that unauthorized access occurred, and that the FBI were now looking into the matter.

    The files encrypted by the hack group included arrest history, housing and financial records, polygraph results and details about training and work history for some officers. Screenshots posted online included police reports, internal memos, mugshots and gang conflict reports.

    Babuk claimed to have accessed over 250 GB of data from the police department in a signature ransom note that slammed the department on its slow computer software updates. The forum that the hacker group works under communicates in both English and Russian. In a message to the police department, the group indicated they were able to find vulnerabilities in the computer system that were not fixed by patch updates in time.

    The DC police department is only one of the major targets to be hit by the Babuk cyberattack this year. Other victims include the UK-based Serco company that deals with COVID-19 testings and the NBA Houston Rockets
    A hack from Babuk usually includes a ransom note like the one pictured above, which is normally located in a file, labeled “How To Restore Your Files.txt,” and provides information on how the user can go about recovering their data.
    Screenshot/This Week in Malware
    A hack from Babuk usually includes a ransom note like the one pictured above, which is normally located in a file, labeled “How To Restore Your Files.txt,” and provides information on how the user can go about recovering their data.

    Patches are updates, usually related to security that gets added onto a computer system to help fix-up any vulnerability. As the technological world is ever changing, there is always a newer, faster and more efficient way to handle data. Ransomware groups like Babuk often find ways to exploit these vulnerabilities by using different algorithms to communicate with computer systems through coding.

    The algorithms used by hacking groups are known as ransomware since it requires a key to access the hijacked data, and the key is usually only known by the creators of the virus, which is how hackers are able to hold the data for ransom.

    According to some critics, Babuk is only an “amateur” hacking group that uses the Eclliptic-Curve Diffie-Hellman (ECDH) algorithm to ensure that their own operating systems are secure and not easy to access or change.

    ECDH algorithms require subtle changes to a file that make it difficult to access items unless the file holder can decode the information needed to decrypt the data and translate it in a way that the computer can successfully read.

    Ultimately, this means the Metropolitan Police Department may or may not still have the ability to combat the ransomware if they are able to decode the common algorithm shared with the hacking group, which can possibly be found through suspected phishware. 

    Babuk operates on a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) model, meaning they are but a front for a much larger hacking affiliation since Babuk is known to use implementations of SHA256 hashing algorithm, which has links back to the US National Security Agency (NSA) and the ChaCha8 encryption that also has ties to US-based computer technology development. 
    Cyber space
    © CC0
    Cyber space

    According to AP, the Babuk group has only been discovered this year, but has so far hit 26 government agencies in the US, releasing data from 16 of them, thereby exposing the poor cyber security of most agencies. The group is known to target the agricultural, electronic, plastic surgery and dental health care and transportation sectors.

    The groups most vulnerable to cybersecurity threats include schools, hospitals and state and municipal systems. In 2019, 113 state and municipal groups were hit by ransomware attacks, the most famous of which being the attack on voting infrastructure during the 2020 elections in Georgia. The largest cybersecurity attack so far has been the 2017 WannaCry cyberattack launched by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

    The Babuk group exposes the vulnerability of its targets, but usually asks for bitcoin payments below $100,000. The group has boasted that it does not attack hospitals or organizations that earn below $4 million, and that it mostly stays away from nonprofit organizations, except those associated with the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ communities.

    Babuk has indicated that it will launch a dedicated leak site in the near future. The administration of US President Joe Biden has claimed that they are boosting efforts to shield the US cyberspace from hackers by analyzing the system’s vulnerabilities and pinpointing threats.

    Related:

    Raunchy Bait: Brand-New Android Ransomware Targets Porn Lovers
    ‘Largest Coordinated’ Ransomware Attack Strikes 22 Texas Government Agencies
    US Authorities Fear Ransomware Attacks Might Disrupt November Election
    Sextortion: New Ransomware Demands Pictures of 'T*ts' From Victims, Anti-Malware Company Warns
    ‘I Feel Violated & Robbed’, B-town Actress Pooja Bedi After Ransomware Blackmail to Sell Drugs
    Tags:
    Washington DC, cybersecurity, hacking, ransomware, DC Metropolitan Police Department
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse