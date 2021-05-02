Natural Gas Prices in Europe Spike to January Levels Amid Fall in Stockpiles

At the same time, EU countries are struggling to agree on their policy towards Nord Stream 2 – a joint project between Russian Gazprom and European energy giants, designed to deliver 55 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Russia per year. The pipeline has been facing sanctions pressure from the US, which wants the project to be shut down.

Gas prices continue to spike in the EU, with a thousand cubic metres of low-emission fuel having a price tag of $295 on the spot market at Dutch TTF on 2 May. Two days ago, the price already crossed the landmark of $286 – a level previously seen in January 2021 amid a notably cold winter in Europe.

The surprising growth in gas prices amid the coming of spring was facilitated by two factors – a general decline in gas stockpiles in the EU due to a cold winter and a reduction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments. European gas storages are currently around 30% full, which is lower than the average level of 41% seen in the last five years. Also this year's April was the first time that the EU's gas stockpiles have diminished instead of expanded. The bloc is currently restoring its gas reserves by 0.1% per day.

© Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov The Vladimir Rusanov LNG carrier of the Arc7 class of the Yamal LNG project

Last week's 8% reduction in LNG supplies has only worsened the situation, contributing to the spiking price for a fuel that is in high demand in Europe, who are using it as a temporary source of energy as they transition to meet their 100% green energy goal. The overall reduction of LNG supplies to Europe in 2021 compared to last year is around 4.8%.

The current drop in the EU's gas stockpiles is also taking place against the backdrop of the uncertainty regarding the fate of Nord Stream 2. The project faces pressure from the US government, which wants the pipeline to be shut down and the EU to buy American LNG instead. At the same time, the German government and several European gas giants who have invested in the project are protecting it and seek a way to avert American sanctions. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to deliver 55 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Russia to the EU each year at a price much lower than that of LNG.