Register
00:31 GMT08 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

    Elon Musk Loses $27 Bln Over Week Amid Huge Tech Sector Shares Selloff, Index Shows

    © AP Photo / Hannibal Hanschke
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/07/1082280684_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_6e105bb818ca5698a56b97598cfdaf54.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202103081082280544-elon-musk-loses-27-bln-over-week-amid-huge-tech-sector-shares-selloff-index-shows/

    Tesla stock surged over 700% in 2020, causing billions in additional compensation for Musk under the terms of his stock-based compensation plan. For most of the pandemic, as well as in the years leading up to it, tech stocks outperformed the rest of the economy, and now it seems the stock market bubble has begun to deflate.

    Eccentric entrepreneur and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's fortune has plummeted by $27 billion in a week, as Tesla's stock price has fallen significantly, eroding the billionaire's net worth, Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed on Sunday.

    According to the data, Musk, was worth $157 billion after markets closed on Friday, a 15% drop in his net worth from the start of the week. Musk is now comfortably in second place in the list of world's richest men again, about $20 billion behind Amazon's Jeff Bezos, after a months-long fight for the title.

    It comes after a sharp drop in the tech sector, with Tesla shares taking the brunt of the downturn, falling by nearly a third from their all-time high in January.

    On the last day of trading, Friday, Tesla, was the S&P 500's heaviest dragging stock on Friday, with its value falling 3.8%, bringing its total current losses to 15.3%.

    Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos gives a thumbs up as he speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Jeff Bezos Reclaims Title of World's Richest Person in Bloomberg Billionaires Index
    Analysts have long predicted a tech bubble, fuelled in part by a flood of cash from small investors, with Tesla shares being highlighted as potentially overvalued.

    The electric carmaker's Model 3 line in Fremont, California, was reportedly forced to shut down for two weeks due to a shortage of critical computer chips.

    Meanwhile, Musk said on Saturday that Tesla will most likely confirm a second-quarter delivery date for its much-anticipated Cybertruck.

    ​According to the company's production statistics and sales data, Tesla was a little short of the mark of half a million cars delivered in 2020, although the carmaker delivered a total of 180,870 vehicles in Q4, which is a quarterly record.

    While Tesla increased total deliveries, the average sales price per vehicle fell 11% year over year, as more customers switched to the less expensive Model 3 and Model Y, according to the company's earnings page.

    Related:

    Bitcoin Hits All-Time Record, Topping $43,000 as Tesla Confirms $1.5 Bn Investment
    Elon Musk's Brother Sells Over $25Mn Worth of Tesla Shares, SEC Confirms
    Honk, Move Over Tesla! Tiny Chinese EV Comes Out of Nowhere to Dominate Global Electric Car Market
    Amazon To Kickstart Device Manufacturing in India, Following Apple & Tesla's Lead
    Tags:
    US Stocks, stocks, billionaire, billionaires, Bloomberg, Elon Musk, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse