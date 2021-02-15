Register
00:08 GMT16 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is formally pushing back on antitrust claims brought against it by the Justice Department two months ago.

    Google to Pay Millions to Australian Media Company for News Content - Report

    © AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0f/1082086475_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_33a7825b2fe038a5d7e23ff34afae77c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202102151082086266-google-to-pay-millions-to-australian-media-company-for-news-content---report/

    Australian authorities are aiming to create the world's first media code that will require Big Tech companies to pay news outlets to host their content on their sites, namely Google and Facebook. The two tech giants have criticized the legislation, threatening to withdraw their services from the nation should it come into effect.

    The US-based internet giant Google has struck a multimillion deal with Seven West Media, a news company in Australia, to pay for its news to be displayed in Google’s News Showcase, the Guardian reported Monday.

    According to the report, the chairman of the Australian media company, Kerry Stokes, said the agreement gives the company "fair payment" for its content. However, the agreement has another 30 days before it is sealed.

    The exact amount of the agreement was not disclosed.

    “Our new partnership recognises the value, credibility and trust of our leading news brands and entertainment content across Seven and West Australian Newspapers,” Stokes said. “Google is to be congratulated for taking a leadership position in Australia and we believe their team is committed to the spirit of the proposed code.”

    According to the report, Showcase licensing agreements are a way for Google to pay news outlets without paying for the news shown in search results. Google is currently in talks about the feature with other Australian media outlets.

    A similar function called Facebook News has been created by Facebook and the company is reportedly in negotiations with unnamed media outlets in Australia. 

    Josh Frydenberg, Australia's federal treasurer, earlier said in an interview that Facebook and Google "are very focused on what’s happening here in Australia but I sense they are also trying to reach deals, and that is welcome."

    According to the Associated Press, Google has signed agreements with more than 450 publications worldwide. The company is already reportedly paying smaller Australian media, with Seven West being the first major company on board.

    The code drafted by the Australian government is stemming from a 2018 Treasury department order to Australia’s competition and consumer agency to investigate the effect of the tech giants on the struggling news media environment. Some critics claim that the new rules were drafted at the behest of Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

    Google and Facebook campaigned against the rule, finding it unworkable and saying it addresses deceptive sources of the struggles of news media outlets. Last year, Facebook threatened to ban Australians from sharing news if the code was passed, while Google said in January it would have "no choice" but to shut down its search engine in Australia. 

    As policymakers around the world move to counter the outsized power of US-based tech giants, the rule could prove to be a pacesetter for other nations.

    Related:

    The 'French Press': Google, Publishers' Alliance Strike Digital Media Payout Deal Amid Royalties Row
    Google Starts Platform for Content Bought From Australian Media in Response to New Bill
    France's Finance Ministry Fines Google 1.1 Mln Euros Over Hotel Rankings Practices Probe
    Google to Pay $3.8Mln to Settle Compensation, Hiring Discrimination Claims
    Tags:
    news, Australia, Google Inc, Google, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A couple waits to cross the street on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2021, in New York's Little Italy neighbourhood. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, couples are still out celebrating Valentine's Day.
    Love in the Time of COVID: How Valentine's Day Was Celebrated in the US
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse