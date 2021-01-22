Register
09:16 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Google logo

    Google Threatens to Shut Down Its Search Engine in Australia if New Legislation Gets Green Light

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107678/50/1076785027_0:54:3000:1741_1200x675_80_0_0_150a608d59b11cea343137c22fc10baa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202101221081846864-google-threatens-to-shut-down-its-search-engine-in-australia-if-new-legislation-gets-green-light/

    Google, among other media platforms, appeared on Friday before an Australian Senate committee examining the federal government’s news media and digital platforms mandatory bargaining code bill.

    Google and Facebook said they might have to stop offering some of their services in Australia if a new law which compels companies to negotiate payments to media for their content goes ahead.

    The legislation in question is the Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code bill which establishes a mandatory code of conduct, which it says should address “bargaining power imbalances between digital platforms”.

    According to the bill, digital platforms and news media businesses would be “incentivised” to reach agreements on payments for news content on the aforementioned platform services.

    Google said on Friday that it would not be viable for the company to continue offering it search engine in Australia if the code gets the green light.

    Melanie Silva, the Managing Director for Google Australia and New Zealand, told an Australian Senate committee that the proposed code would set a “dangerous precedent”.

    “The principle of unrestricted linking between websites is fundamental to search and coupled with the unmanageable financial and operational risk is this version of the code were to become law, it would give us no real choice but to stop making Google Search available in Australia,” she stressed.

    She added, however, that the company wanted to apply changes to the code to make it “workable”, and that it was keen to enter into agreements with media companies to pay for content.

    Meanwhile, Facebook representatives reiterated threats to remove news content from user feeds on their platform.

    © REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
    FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos

    Facebook said that the code was unworkable in its current form, and has asked for digital platforms to be given six months to negotiate deals with news companies directly before being affected by the mandatory code.

    Rod Sims, Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the watchdog that developed the code, stressed that the code was not simply a requirement for Google and Facebook to pay per click for news articles.

    “Discussions we are aware of have focused on paying upfront lump-sum amounts, not per click.”

    “What this code does is it gives the possibility of arbitration, which I suspect won’t be used that often, but that possibility evens up the bargaining process. This is really the only way we can get commercial deals,” he said.

    If Google and Facebook go ahead with their threats, the 19 million Australians who use Google every month would no longer be able to use Google Search, while 17 million Australians who log into Facebook every month would not be able to see or post any news articles on the website.

    Tags:
    big tech, Media, Social Media, Australia, Facebook, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse