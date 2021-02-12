Register
09:26 GMT12 February 2021
    Glass of red wine, bottle

    EU-US Trade Conflict Prompted $14 Bln Decline in French Wine Exports in 2020, Industry Group Says

    Pixabay/CC0
    Business
    Late last year, US authorities slapped additional tariffs on a number of goods from the European Union, including aircraft-related parts and wines from France and Germany.

    A 13.9-percent drop in exports of French wine and spirits in 2020 was caused by US tariffs and "the spread" of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry group Federation des Exportateurs de Vins & Spiritueux de France (FEVS, or the Federation of French Wines and Spirit Exporters) announced in a press release.

    According to FEVS, the downfall is tantamount to at least 12.1 billion euros ($14.7 billion), with exports of wine and liquors falling to 2016 levels.

    French wines are dislpayed for sale at a supermarket in Los Angeles, California on August 18, 2019
    © AFP 2020 / MARK RALSTON
    French wines are dislpayed for sale at a supermarket in Los Angeles, California on August 18, 2019

    FEVS chair Cesar Giron said that last year, French companies "had to deal with an extremely unfavorable environment" when it comes to making wines.

    "This can be explained by the trade conflict with the US, that remains unsolved as of today, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic whose effects propagated all over the world", Giron noted.

    In an apparent nod to the US, the FEVS head argued that American tariffs "jeopardise the presence of French wines on the biggest world market, the sustainability of our export companies, and even the 500,000 actors of the wine sector".

    Giron urged the EU to act "as a leader in the resolution of this conflict: it is urgent that the Head of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, intervenes to solve this matter directly - and without delay - with [US] President Joe Biden".

    The remarks came a few weeks after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for a "pause" in the trade dispute between the US and the EU as a new wave of American tariffs on French and German products entered into force in mid-January.

    "The issue that poisons everyone is that of the price increases and taxes on steel, digital technology, [as well as] Airbus and particularly our wine sector", the minister told the newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

    EU-US Trade Dispute

    Le Drian spoke after the higher tariffs on French wine and cognac took effect on 12 January. The measure was announced by the US Trade Department late last year as retaliation for levies on $4 billion worth of goods the EU earlier imposed on American products.

    The shadow of a sculpture is reflected on the World Trade Organisation, WTO sign near the entrance of the headquarters, in Geneva (File)
    © AP Photo / Fabrice Coffrini
    WTO Reportedly Okays EU to Hit $4bn in US Goods With Tariffs for Boeing Subsidies Amid Trade Row
    The trade conflict between Washington and Brussels over Boeing and Airbus has been ongoing since 2004. Both sides accuse each other of violating WTO rules and providing unauthorised government subsidies to their aircraft builders.

    In 2019, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) decided that there were indeed violations of WTO rules in the Airbus case, giving the US the legal right to impose countervailing duties. However, in 2020, a similar decision was made in favour of the EU in the Boeing case.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
