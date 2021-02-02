Register
16:29 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman uses a United Airlines kiosk at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

    United Airlines Warns 14,000 Jobs At Risk As Trump-Era CARES Funding To Expire In March, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107747/86/1077478662_0:190:3072:1918_1200x675_80_0_0_90b58f95cc4642d78ade2e4ca6f1e81a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202102021081959923-united-airlines-warns-14000-jobs-at-risk-as-trump-era-cares-funding-to-expire-in-march-report-says/

    Threats of further job cuts and furghloughs come as the Trump-era $900bn Act, which includes $15bn for airline worker wages, along with nearly $60bn in additional government funding, is set to expire in late March.

    United Airlines has reportedly planned to furlough or cut up to 14,000 jobs as the carrier issues a second round of downsizing, US media reports have revealed.

    Painted vertical stabilizers are viewed as American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at Miami International Airport in Miami. American Airlines and a subsidiary will pay $9.8 million in stock to settle claims that they failed to help disabled employees return to work.
    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    American Airlines to Slash 30 Percent of Staff as Carriers Expect Years of Profit Loss Amid COVID-19
    According to CNBC, the airline would shed thousands of employees as a "second round of federal aid expires this spring", adding that layoffs would continue if the situation failed to improve.

    “In a staff memo, United executives warned that it expects the recall will be ‘temporary,’ as travel demand remains depressed. The relief would cover employee payroll costs until March 31, 2021,” Reuters reported in December last year.

    Further headaches were added after a memo revealed the extent of troubles within the company.

    “The truth is, we just don’t see anything in the data that shows a huge difference in bookings over the next few months," a damning memo from United chief executive Scott Kirby and president Brett Hart.

    The news comes as estimates from Bloomberg found "about 400,000 airline workers have been fired, furloughed or told they may lose their jobs" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Kirby added in a statement in October last year that despite executing the company's initial crisis strategy, it would have to implement "extraordinary and often painful measures", citing plans to furlough 13,000 team members.

    FILE PHOTO: An airlines worker signals next to an American Airlines plane that arrived at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    American Airlines to Cut 15 Markets From Operating Schedule in October As CARES Act Funding Dries Up
    The COVID-19 pandemic had caused the "worst financial crisis in aviation history", Kirby said at the time.

    American Airlines added it would slash services in 15 markets across the US due to low passenger demand and expiring fund from the CARES Act, threatening 25,000 jobs. The Act was later extended to 31 March this year, CNBC reported.

    But according to Forbes, United Airlines executives received massive compensation packages, with former chief executive Oscar Munoz earning $12.6m in 2019 and Kirby gaining $16.8m the same year, despite the looming threats.

    Related:

    American Airlines to Slash 30 Percent of Staff as Carriers Expect Years of Profit Loss Amid COVID-19
    UK Aviation Hubs Mull 20,000 Job Cuts as Heathrow Airport Urges Downing Street to Save Travel Sector
    American Airlines to Cut 15 Markets From Operating Schedule in October As CARES Act Funding Dries Up
    United Airlines Posts Hefty Q3 Losses As IATA, ACI Urge Travel Industry Lifeline Or Face 'Collapse'
    Tags:
    chief executive, job cuts, layoffs, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Airlines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse