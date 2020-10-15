Register
15:21 GMT15 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Several airlines with canceled flights are shown on a departures board at JFK airport's Terminal 1, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New York. The coronavirus outbreak is affecting the airline industry hard. Travelers from most European countries to the United States are banned for the next 30 days after President Trump announced the ban earlier in the week. Returning passengers will be screened. The global travel industry is already reeling from falling bookings and canceled reservations as people try to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.

    United Airlines Posts Hefty Q3 Losses As IATA, ACI Urge Travel Industry Lifeline Or Face 'Collapse'

    © AP Photo / Kathy Willens
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0b/1080735128_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_41bd9d10a25b712917fb2d53ff65cb79.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202010151080779153-united-airlines-posts-hefty-q3-losses-as-iata-aci-urge-travel-industry-lifeline-or-face-collapse/

    Profits for the second-largest carrier in the US have plummeted amid the ongoing pandemic due to a steep decrease in passenger demand, it was stated during the firm's third quarter reports.

    United Airlines has reported adjusted losses per share of $8.16 compared to $4.07 last year, much lower than estimated of $7.53, Smarter Analyst reported on Thursday.

    According to the Chicago-based carrier, the airline's average daily cash burn was $25m in Q3, down from $40m in the second quarter, due to a 59 percent reduction in operating costs.

    In this 2 February 2020 file photo, evacuees board an evacuation flight for EU nationals at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Arek and Jenina Rataj were starting a new life in the Chinese industrial centre of Wuhan when a viral outbreak spread across the city of 11 million. While they were relatively safe sheltering at home, Arek felt compelled to go out and document the outbreak of the new type of coronavirus. Among his subjects: the construction of a new hospital built in a handful of days; biosecurity check points; and empty streets.
    © AP Photo / Arek Rataj
    Russia, China Lead Passenger Demand Recovery Amid Sharp Decline In Global Traffic Volumes: IATA
    But revenues fell 78.1 percent year-on-year to $2.49bn, falling short of estimates of $2.5bn, the report said. Net losses reached $1.8bn compared to a positive net income of $1bn the same period last year.

    Roughly 70 percent of the firm's carrier capacity was slashed due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, which saw passenger revenues nosedive 84.3 percent to $1.65bn, despite cargo rising nearly 50 percent to $422m, the report said.

    “Having successfully executed our initial crisis strategy, we’re ready to turn the page on seven months that have been dedicated to developing and implementing extraordinary and often painful measures, like furloughing 13,000 team members, to survive the worst financial crisis in aviation history,” chief executive Scott Kirby said in a statement.

    IATA, ACI Urge Governments To Restart Industry Or Face 'Collapse'

    The news comes after the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International (ACI) issued a joint statement calling for governments to implement testing protocols to restart global travel, along with debt-free financial support from governments, to avoid a looming jobs crisis in the travel and tourism sector.

    According to the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), roughly 46m jobs are at risk due to the pandemic, where 41.2m jobs in travel and tourism sector rely on the airline industry and 4.8m are directly employed at airports and airlines.

    The ACI estimates a 60 percent slide in revenues totalling $104.5bn, with airline revenues falling at least 50 percent, or $419bn compared to $838bn last year, the statement read.

    Both groups have called on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council Aviation Recovery Task Force to build a standard track and test method at the national level, stating that such measures would boost revenues for the sector.

    “The COVID-19 pandemic remains an existential crisis and airports, airlines and their commercial partners need direct and swift financial assistance to protect essential operations and jobs,” ACI World director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. "Without this action, it is not an exaggeration that the industry is facing collapse."

    Governments and industry leaders were urged to act quickly as large part of the global air network had been "severely ruptured" for over six months, IATA director general and chief executive, Alexandre de Juniac, said in a speech.

    Job losses were increasing each day borders remained closed, he said, adding that economic recovery would face further difficulties without the measures.

    “Momentum is building in support of testing to re-open borders. It’s the top operational priority. And to make sure that we have a viable aviation sector at the end of this crisis a second round of financial relief is unavoidable,” he concluded.

    Numerous carriers have faced administration or profit warnings in recent months, including Virgin Atlantic, EasyJet, American Airlines, Lufthansa and many others, due to ongoing global lockdown restrictions.

    Related:

    The Big Short: Michael Burry's Scion Dumps Boeing Shares Amid Struggle With COVID-19, 737 MAX Crises
    Russia, China Lead Passenger Demand Recovery Amid Sharp Decline In Global Traffic Volumes: IATA
    EasyJet to Lose Up to $1bn in Pre-Tax Profits as IATA Urges Global COVID Testing System, Reports Say
    COVID-19 Sparked Biggest Downturn In Oil And Gas Industry 'Since The Great Depression', OPEC Says
    Tags:
    profit guarantees, profit warning, pandemic, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Air Transport Association, IATA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse