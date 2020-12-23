Register
13:04 GMT23 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nord stream 2

    Denmark Reveals When Nord Stream 2 Construction Will Begin in Its Waters

    © Photo : nord-stream 2
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107438/09/1074380942_0:82:1400:870_1199x675_80_0_0_0dcc1b05ce3cbdbc0ca5fc5f72c1197f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202012231081549504-denmark-reveals-when-nord-stream-2-construction-will-begin-in-its-waters/

    Washington recently tacked more sanctions onto the joint Russian-Western European energy infrastructure project, threatening to block access to the US financial system for companies providing insurance and certification services. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Nord Stream 2 would be completed.

    The Fortuna, a Russian-flagged pipelaying crane vessel, will begin work laying pipe for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone starting 15 January, a notice published by the Danish Maritime Authority on Tuesday reads.

    The pipelayer will be accompanied by the Baltic Explorer and Murman construction vessels, and other supply ships. A 200 meter-wide zone in either direction of the construction area has been marked off, with seabed work, unauthorized swimming, diving, anchoring and fishing temporarily forbidden in these areas.

    The Fortuna is presently carrying out construction activities in German waters, with construction restarting earlier this month after a year-long hiatus.

    Denmark was the last country along Nord Stream 2’s planned construction route to approve construction on its continental shelf, doing so in October 2019 after Russia, Finland, Sweden and Germany issued similar permits. The permit was granted after Nord Stream 2 AG submitted three separate applications to the Danish government with proposed routes, with Copenhagen reportedly pressured heavily by Washington not to give its approval.

    Nord Stream 2’s construction resumed earlier this month, notwithstanding the threat of fresh US sanctions against the project. Late last year, the danger of crushing US restrictions baked into the 2020 National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) prompted Swiss pipelaying contractor AllSeas to pull out of the project. This time around, Congress packed sanctions into the 2021 NDAA threatening companies involved in insuring and certifying the pipeline project with restrictions. According to Bloomberg, Zurich Insurance Group AG, the project’s primary insurer, as well as Det Norske Veritas Holding AS, a Norwegian firm involved in safety certification, may be targeted. President Trump has yet to sign the 2021 NDAA into law and has threatened to veto it over matters unrelated to Nord Stream 2.

    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction
    © Sputnik / Nord Stream 2
    Former US Defence Chief Urges Biden to Punish Germany Over Nord Stream 2 and Turkey for S-400s
    Meanwhile, German authorities are reportedly working to set up a legal framework to enable Berlin to shield companies engaged in the project from the new US restrictions, possibly including via the creation of a state-protected legal entity to hold assets inside a sanction-proof foundation in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania.

    Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was certain that Nord Stream 2 would be finished, saying there was around 165 km of the $10.5 billion, 1,230 km pipeline left to build. He also expressed hope that the next US administration would “treat its partners and allies with respect, will not insist that they neglect their national interests and will return to fair competition [in the global energy market].”

    Previously, Moscow accused Washington of seeking to block construction of the joint Russian-European project to force the Europeans to buy its more expensive liquefied natural gas. US officials insist that their resistance to Nord Stream 2 is based on their concerns about ‘ensuring Europe’s energy security’.

    Nord Stream 2 is a joint partnership of Russia’s Gazprom, Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall, Austria’s OMV, France’s Engie and the Anglo-Dutch oil concern Shell. Once completed, the new infrastructure will double the existing Nord Stream network’s capacity from 55 to 110 billion cubic meters of gas per year, turning Germany into an energy hub, and (theoretically) depriving transit states in Eastern Europe of leverage to hold gas deliveries bound for Western Europe hostage in the event of an energy dispute with Russia.

    Related:

    German State Reportedly Rushes to Set Legal Protections to Ward Off US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2
    Bellingcat's Navalny ‘Poisoning’ Report Created to Destroy Russia's Nord Stream 2, Observers Say
    Former US Defence Chief Urges Biden to Punish Germany Over Nord Stream 2 and Turkey for S-400s
    Kremlin Sees US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Start of Hybrid War
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    West Wing Evasion
    West Wing Evasion
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse