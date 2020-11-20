German Businessmen Pen Letter to Democratic Lawmakers Urging US to Lift Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

Washington already legislated sanctions on the Russian-German energy project late last year, tacking them onto the US National Defence Authorization Act. Now, a bipartisan group of lawmakers from both the House and Senate are reportedly looking to introduce additional restrictions against Nord Stream 2 before the end of 2020.

An influential group of German businessmen has written a letter to Democratic members of the US Congress urging lawmakers to reject sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper has reported.

"With Joe Biden's victory in the election, there are great hopes in Germany and among German industry for a rivival of the transatlantic partnership," the letter, penned by the German Eastern Business Association, a group of around 350 German corporations operating in central and Eastern Europe, reads.

The letter notes however that German businesses are concerned about plans by Democratic lawmakers "to introduce new, extraterritorial sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project at the expense of European companies even after Joe Biden's successful election campaign."

Handelsblatt says the letter was dated November 17, and addressed to senior Democrats including recently reelected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The newspaper suggests that Nord Stream 2 is the first test case for potential rapprochement between Europe and the United States under a Biden presidency, and says the letter is an indication that German businesses are hoping that a change of government in Washington will help 'defuse the bitter dispute' over the energy project.

Handelsblatt's report follows a flurry of reporting by German media on the potential fate of Nord Stream 2 under a Biden presidency. Earlier this week, Die Welt reported that Germany and the United States would soon face a "decisive battle" on the energy project. Before that, an analysis by Bild suggested that Biden might be even tougher than Trump on Nord Stream 2, and seek to "bury" it at all costs.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that a group of US lawmakers from both parties sought to pile more sanctions on Nord Stream 2 using the 2021 National Defence Authorization Act, with the restrictions reportedly set to target insurance and certification firms attached to Russian vessels, as well as pipe-laying activities.

In July Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Western European energy companies involved in the project to "get out" immediately or "risk the consequences" of fresh sanctions.

The US State Department further expanded sanctions against Nord Stream 2 last month, targeting firms providing companies that provide services or financing to upgrade or install equipment aboard pipelaying ships.

German authorities have repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 would "be completed" notwithsanding US pressure, although the project's fate came under question earlier this year when Berlin threatened to freeze it in connection with the alleged poisoning of Russian liberal opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

