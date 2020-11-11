Register
22:00 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Russian pipe-laying ship ‘Akademik Cherskiy’ which is on deployment for the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline is moored at the port of Mukran on the island of Ruegen, Germany, Tuesday, 8 September 2020.

    US Congress Reportedly in a Rush to Slap More Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Before End of 2020

    © AP Photo / Jens Buettner
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    28174
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080396685_0:166:3085:1901_1200x675_80_0_0_c5774d23e2461129a7a195efadf99000.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202011111081127318-us-congress-reportedly-in-a-rush-to-slap-more-sanctions-on-nord-stream-2-before-end-of-2020/

    Washington imposed sanctions on the joint Russian-West European energy project in December 2019, tacking the restrictions on to its 2020 National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA). The Trump administration announced additional restrictions against the project in October, threatening third party contractors with crippling secondary sanctions.

    A bipartisan group of lawmakers from both the House and Senate has agreed on adding more sanctions to Nord Stream 2 using the 2021 NDAA, echoing the move made by Congress in late 2019 which helped temporarily to halt the energy mega-project’s construction, Bloomberg has reported, citing three sources.

    According to the business outlet, the sanctions will target insurance and certification firms attached to Russian vessels, as well as pipe-laying activities, but will not affect any German officials.

    Senator Bob Menendez, ranking Democrat member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Washington is looking to ‘make clear’ to Berlin that “Germany, as an ally, and public officials within Germany, would not be part of any such sanctions.”

    The leniency doesn’t appear to apply to companies, however. In July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned energy firms should “get out” of the project immediately “or risk the consequences.”

    Sanctions on Top of Sanctions

    Helmet of a worker on the construction site of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline
    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Uniper Expects Changes in US Attitude Towards Nord Stream 2 Under Biden, Company Head Says
    Washington already broadened sanctions against Nord Stream 2 in October, justifying the restrictions via the ironically named ‘Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019’. Moscow called the sanctions an example of the US’s “unfair competition” practices, and stressed that sanctions would not derail the project.

    Also last month, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reiterated that Nord Stream 2 “will be completed”, adding that only Berlin has the right to make independent decisions related to its energy security. Previously, Berlin had threatened to freeze the project entirely in connection with the alleged poisoning of Russian liberal opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

    The sanctions introduced via the 2020 NDAA last December prompted Swiss pipe-laying contractor Allseas to pull out of Nord Stream 2’s construction, with just 160 km of the pipeline left to build. Russia responded by sending its Akademik Cherskiy pipe-laying ship to the Baltic Sea to get ready to complete the project.

    Nord Stream 2 is a 1,230 km, $10.5 billion project between Russia’s Gazprom and several major western European energy concerns. Once finished, the pipeline will double the 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year capacity of the existing Nord Stream network, and turn Germany into a major energy hub for deliveries further west.

    Related:

    Gazprom Appeals Decision by Polish Anti-Trust Watchdog on $7.6Bln Fine Over Nord Stream 2
    Shell Oil Company Appeals Ruling of Polish Watchdog on Nord Stream 2
    US Congress to Move On With New Sanctions to Stop Nord Stream 2 Completion, Investor Says
    Uniper Expects Changes in US Attitude Towards Nord Stream 2 Under Biden, Company Head Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse