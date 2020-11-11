Register
22:00 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The logo of chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is pictured on its building in San Diego, California, U.S. July 22, 2008

    Qualcomm Reportedly Receives Licence Approval to Supply Huawei With Chipsets Amid US-China Trade War

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 60
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104906/24/1049062455_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_de93576310f4415bba9ed121e11c7d66.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202011111081130696-qualcomm-reportedly-receives-licence-approval-to-supply-huawei-with-chipsets-amid-us-china-trade/

    The US tech giant has been granted licences to supply semiconductors to the world's largest supplier of IT equipment, Chinese media outlet IThomes reported on Wednesday as quoted by tech news.

    Huawei Technologies may equip future flagship smartphones, including P and Mate series handsets, with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, Huawei Central reported on Friday, citing IThomes.

    The unconfirmed report would indicate a change from the Chinese tech giant's Kirin chipsets, which ceased production in August over trade restrictions imposed by Washington's ongoing trade war with China.

    A Kunpeng 920 chip is displayed during an unveiling ceremony in Shenzhen, China, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019
    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Beijing Seeks 100 TSMC Chip Staff in Bid to Boost Chinese Tech Self-Reliance in Major Trade War Move
    But Qualcomm and Huawei have not officially commented on the report. Sputnik has reached out to Qualcomm for a statement but has not yet received a response.

    The news comes after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) applied for licences to supply Huawei with semiconductors, but will be limited to "mature" 28-nanometre or larger chipsets, SINA Finance reported last month.

    The embattled Chinese tech giant also announced on Tuesday a $15.2bn sale of its Honor budget smartphone brand to Digital China and investors in the Shenzhen government.

    But according to accounting consultancy KPMG, China's chipmaking industry will lead to fresh opportunities and "sound and continuous" growth in numerous emerging technologies, including chipsets, 5G, artificial intelligence an others.

    A Kunpeng 920 chip is displayed during an unveiling ceremony in Shenzhen, China, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled a processor chip for data centers and cloud computing as it expands into an emerging global market despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.
    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    China's Chip Industry to Sustain 'Sound and Continuous' Growth Amid Bid for Tech Autonomy, KPMG Says
    Beijing has also invested $1.4tn in mainland technologies to reduce foreign exports of key technologies, with the funds set for investment up to 2025 and announced along with the nation's Five-Year-Plan.

    Chinese officials have also sought help from over 100 engineers and staff from TMSC in order to build mainland 12nm and 14nm semiconductors, the Nikkei Asian Review reported in August, citing sources familiar with the matter.

    The Trump administration targeted Huawei, ZTE, SMIC, TikTok's ByteDance and numerous others with blacklists and trade restrictions, citing national security risks, prompting sharp criticism from tech firms and the Chinese government.

    Related:

    Huawei to Join Forces With Chinese Tech Companies to Limit Nvidia-ARM Buyout Deal Amid US Trade War
    China Vows to Step Up Tech Self-Sufficiency in Five-Year Plan Amid Trade Tensions With US - Report
    China's Chip Industry to Sustain 'Sound and Continuous' Growth Amid Bid for Tech Autonomy, KPMG Says
    Huawei To Sell Honor Smartphone Division To Digital China, Shenzhen Gov't In $15bn Deal, Report Says
    Tags:
    Qualcomm, trade restrictions, semiconductors, tech wars, ban, trade relations, trade row, US-China trade war, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse