Register
13:47 GMT14 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Oracle headquarters in Redwood City, Calif. (File)

    Oracle Gamble Pays off as Shares Surge Amid Reports of TikTok Preferred Partnership Deal, WH Review

    © AP Photo / Paul Sakuma
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105292/97/1052929774_0:13:4038:2285_1200x675_80_0_0_8497e26e9457c6f44a7a749bbb36541d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202009141080452406-oracle-gamble-pays-off-as-shares-surge-amid-reports-of-tiktok-preferred-partnership-deal-wh-review/

    The Redwood City-based software company saw huge gains in it stocks and shares on Monday following news of a major deal struck with the popular Chinese social media platform, reports revealed.

    Oracle Corp's reportedly winning bid to buy out TikTok owner Bytedance's US operations sent shares for the software firm surging up to 21 percent to $64.60 on Monday in premarket trading, according to media reports.

    Stocks for the US tech firm also rallied 13 percent in the same period, British trading platform IG Group reported.

    In this photo illustration, the social media application logo, TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on August 3, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia
    © AFP 2020 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
    UK Gov't 'Unlikely' To Block TikTok's London HQ Move Despite Regulator Audit, Restrictions - Report
    But the deal is more likely to restructure the company's corporate operations as Oracle was named a 'trusted tech partner' by the Chinese tech unicorn rather than an outright sale, Bloomberg said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

    The news comes after Oracle announced better than expected fiscal 2021 first quarter earnings this year, with the company revealing a 2 percent year-on-year revenue growth at $9.4bn, beating Wall Street estimates of $9.19bn.

    The developments come after Microsoft Corp said in a statement that ByteDance had rejected its offer to buy out the firm's US operations, adding that the proposal would have been "good for TikTok's users, while protecting national security interests".

    Tensions between Washington and Beijing after US president Donald Trump demanded the Chinese tech firm complete the sale by 15 September or face a complete ban in the US. But ByteDance has refused to sell or transfer its developer code used in its app, according to sources cited by the South China Morning Post, reportedly complicating an outright sale.

    The news comes after Beijing restricted algorithms and technologies used in the popular social media platform.

    The deal would satisfy the Trump administration's national security concerns on data security but has not been formally approved by Washington, the SCMP added.

    ​US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin also announced on Monday that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) would review Oracle's proposal this week, with a 20 September deadline for the deal.

    "We did get a proposal over the weekend that includes Oracle as the trusted technology partner," Mnuchin told CNBC. "There has always been a critical factor for us driving national security is making sure the technology on American's phones is safe."

    But Washington would push Oracle to make sure code for the app was secured to protect US citizen's data, Mnuchin told CNBC, adding he suggested that TikTok Global become a new company with prospects of tens of thousands of jobs.

    Related:

    Beijing Should Cut Medicine Exports If Trump Gov't 'Plays Dirty' In US-China Trade War - Professor
    UK Gov't 'Unlikely' To Block TikTok's London HQ Move Despite Regulator Audit, Restrictions - Report
    China To Reveal 'Sweeping' Support Plans For Mainland Chip Industry To Counter US Trade War - Report
    Huawei Launches 'Go Global' Alliance to Boost Chinese Gaming, Tech Firms on HMS, HarmonyOS Platforms
    Tags:
    negotiations, US-China trade war, Microsoft, Donald Trump, deal, buyout, shares, stocks, ByteDance, Oracle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse