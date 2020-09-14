Trump Administration to Review Oracle's Bid to Purchase TikTok's US Business

The highly popular social media platform ended up in Washington's crosshairs amid allegations it might be dumping information about its users to Beijing and purportedly help it in meddling into the November presidential election in the US.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has announced that the government received Oracle's bid to become TikTok's "trusted technology partner" over the weekend and that the proposal will be reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) and the White House this week. According to the head of the Treasury, TikTok has also committed to building a global headquarters, which is slated to host 200,000 jobs. Mnuchin added that the deadline for finalising the deal is set for 20 September.

Previously the Trump administration had set the deadline for transferring TikTok's operations in the US to an American company for 15 September, threatening to ban the popular video platform otherwise. Microsoft was the first to offer to buy TikTok's business in the US from its owner, ByteDance, but the company turned down the proposal on 13 September.

The White House ultimatum for TikTok stems from its claims that the Chinese company ByteDance might be transferring data on American users to Beijing and that the latter might use the platform to meddle into the November presidential election in the US. While the company strongly denied the allegations, Washington still demanded that its operations on US soil must be operated and controlled by an American company.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW