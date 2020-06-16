Register
05:48 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An airplane stands at the ramp of the tarmac of Landvetter Airport outside Goteborg, Sweden

    'New Era': Sweden, Denmark to Pump Extra Funds Into SAS Rescue

    © AP Photo / Bjorn Larsson Rosval, Scanpix
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (72)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202006161079626399-new-era-sweden-denmark-to-pump-extra-funds-into-sas-rescue/

    The planned recapitalisation, which is conditioned on environmental measures, may further increase the share of the state in Scandinavia's flagship carrier, which has suffered greatly during the coronavirus, having furloughed 90 percent of its staff and announced massive layoffs.

    Sweden and Denmark have unveiled a plan to rescue their struggling flagship carrier SAS, one of numerous airlines hit hard by the coronavirus and its travel restrictions which effectively wiped out all air traffic.

    According to the recapitalisation plan presented by Swedish Industry Minister Ibrahim Baylan, the government is willing to inject up to SEK 5 billion ($534 million) into the ailing company. State-owned company Swedavia, which owns and operates ten airports across Sweden, is also set to receive support.

    The money, however, comes with an array of stricter environmental requirements, according to Per Bolund. Among other things, the company is expected to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

    “Sweden will only provide capital to SAS if there are sharp and quantitative requirements for reduced emissions from the company”, Finance Minister Per Bolund of the Green Party told national broadcaster SVT. “We are now entering a new green era for Swedish aviation”, he said, calling the aid package “historic”.

    According to SAS, the Danish government is also set to contribute, although no figures have been presented yet.

    “SAS is central to both Scandinavia's and Denmark's accessibility, Danish exports and business and Danish workplaces”, Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said, as quoted by Danish Radio.

    SAS estimated that its funding needs some SEK 12.5 billion ($1.35 billion) and plans to provide more details about the recapitalisation and related measures by the end of the month.

    The new rescue proposal is yet to be approved by lawmakers before it comes into force. The recapitalisation of SAS also needs to get the green light from the EU.

    The Swedish state is today the largest owner of SAS. The planned recapitalisation is expected to further increase state ownership.

    Since the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, SAS has suffered greatly, having furloughed 90 percent of its staff in mid-March. In late April, it announced it was laying off 5,000 staff, which is about 40 percent of the company's workforce.

    Sweden and Denmark have already stepped in to help the airline weather the crisis. At the beginning of May, they agreed to provide a 90 percent guarantee for a revolving credit facility of SEK 3.3 billion ($360 million) so the airline would have more access to cash.

    Scandinavian Airlines, most often referred to as SAS, is the flagship carrier of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Solna, Sweden and prior to the crisis operated some 180 aircraft to 90 destinations. Its main hubs are Copenhagen Kastrup, Stockholm Arlanda, and Oslo Gardermoen.

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (72)

    Related:

    'S*it Sandwich After S*it Sandwich': Sweden, Denmark Up in Arms Over 'Cloaca Gate' in Baltic Sea
    Denmark and Norway Exclude Sweden From Travel Deal
    Denmark Phasing Out COVID-19 Relief Packages Amid Looming Economic Crisis
    Swedish Economy in For Deep COVID-19 Crisis as Unemployment Gets Out of Hand – Forecast
    Tags:
    SAS, Scandinavia, Denmark, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Global Wind Day: Get You Dose of Lulz Watching Politicians Trying to Deal With Strong Gusts
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse